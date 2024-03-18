Joe Biden's mystery shoes spark speculations on his health (WATCH)

The choice of shoes worn by US President Joe Biden has sparked speculation about his health and propensity for falling. Despite comparisons to heavy objects, Biden's shoes are actually designed for comfort and support by the brand Hoka. These "lifestyle sneakers" aim to enhance stability.

United States President Joe Biden's choice of footwear has sparked renewed discussions about his health and physical well-being, as some speculate that his new shoes may be intended to prevent falls. According to a tweet from RNC Research cited by Fox News, Biden's staff may have prompted him to wear new "lifestyle sneakers" due to his reported tendency to trip frequently.

Despite comparisons to "boat anchors" and "piers," a report from "Inside Edition" attached to the tweet clarified that Biden's shoes are actually "lifestyle sneakers" manufactured by Hoka, designed to offer maximum comfort and support for walking or hiking. Specifically, Biden wears the "Hoka Transport," which features a wide sole known for enhancing stability.

Although the president has a history of stumbling, the report highlights that the shoe provides exceptional comfort, with some likening the experience to "walking on air." Moreover, the footwear has received the American Podiatric Association's seal of approval for promoting foot health.

Biden's recent physical examination revealed that he suffers from sensory peripheral neuropathy in his feet, a condition characterized by nerve damage. Dr Gabrelle Laurenti, a podiatrist interviewed for the report, explained that peripheral neuropathy can result from various factors, including trauma or disease.

Notably, Biden has experienced several public stumbles and falls during his presidency, including an incident last month while ascending the stairs to board Air Force One. Following previous near-misses on Air Force One stairs in 2021, adjustments were made to facilitate easier climbs for the president. Additionally, the Secret Service now stations an agent at the bottom of the stairs during Biden's plane disembarkation.

Aside from staircase mishaps, Biden has also experienced falls on other occasions, such as a notable stumble while onstage at the 2023 Air Force Academy commencement.