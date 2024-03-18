Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Joe Biden's mystery shoes spark speculations on his health (WATCH)

    The choice of shoes worn by US President Joe Biden has sparked speculation about his health and propensity for falling. Despite comparisons to heavy objects, Biden's shoes are actually designed for comfort and support by the brand Hoka. These "lifestyle sneakers" aim to enhance stability.

    Joe Biden's mystery shoes spark speculations on US President's health
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 18, 2024, 8:32 AM IST

    United States President Joe Biden's choice of footwear has sparked renewed discussions about his health and physical well-being, as some speculate that his new shoes may be intended to prevent falls. According to a tweet from RNC Research cited by Fox News, Biden's staff may have prompted him to wear new "lifestyle sneakers" due to his reported tendency to trip frequently.

    Despite comparisons to "boat anchors" and "piers," a report from "Inside Edition" attached to the tweet clarified that Biden's shoes are actually "lifestyle sneakers" manufactured by Hoka, designed to offer maximum comfort and support for walking or hiking. Specifically, Biden wears the "Hoka Transport," which features a wide sole known for enhancing stability.

    Although the president has a history of stumbling, the report highlights that the shoe provides exceptional comfort, with some likening the experience to "walking on air." Moreover, the footwear has received the American Podiatric Association's seal of approval for promoting foot health.

    Biden's recent physical examination revealed that he suffers from sensory peripheral neuropathy in his feet, a condition characterized by nerve damage. Dr Gabrelle Laurenti, a podiatrist interviewed for the report, explained that peripheral neuropathy can result from various factors, including trauma or disease.

    Notably, Biden has experienced several public stumbles and falls during his presidency, including an incident last month while ascending the stairs to board Air Force One. Following previous near-misses on Air Force One stairs in 2021, adjustments were made to facilitate easier climbs for the president. Additionally, the Secret Service now stations an agent at the bottom of the stairs during Biden's plane disembarkation.

    Aside from staircase mishaps, Biden has also experienced falls on other occasions, such as a notable stumble while onstage at the 2023 Air Force Academy commencement.

    Last Updated Mar 18, 2024, 8:32 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    20-year-old Andhra Pradesh student found murdered in car in US; 9th death so far gcw

    20-year-old Andhra Pradesh student found murdered in car in US; 9th death so far

    Looking for new dinner venue? Michelin chef space company offers high end space dining experience at THIS whopping amount gcw

    Looking for new dinner venue? Michelin chef offers high-end space dining experience at THIS whopping amount

    Volcano erupts again in Iceland, spewing fountains of lava; fourth time in 3 months (WATCH) gcw

    Volcano erupts again in Iceland, fourth time in 3 months (WATCH)

    Donald Trump says there will be 'bloodbath' if he's not elected, predicts end of US democracy gcw

    Donald Trump says there will be 'bloodbath' if he's not elected, predicts end of US democracy

    LeT terrorist Luqman alias Mir Adil shot dead by unknown gunmen in Pakistan's Mamund: Reports snt

    LeT terrorist Luqman alias Mir Adil shot dead by unknown gunmen in Pakistan's Mamund: Reports

    Recent Stories

    Electoral Bonds: Top 5 parties have not disclosed details of donors; data available for only 6% donors

    Electoral Bonds: Top 5 parties have not disclosed details of donors; data available for only 6% donors

    Summer special: 7 ways to enjoy Watermelon RBA EAI

    Summer special: 7 ways to enjoy Watermelon

    Holi 2024: When is Holi? Know rituals, puja timings, significance, and more about the vibrant festival RBA

    Holi 2024: When is Holi? Know rituals, puja timings, significance, and more about the vibrant festival

    Love relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from March 18 to March 24, 2024 gcw

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from March 18 to March 24, 2024

    Daily Horoscope for March 18, 2024 Aries Virgo Leo Libra Cancer Aquarius Scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for March 18, 2024: Good day for Gemini, Cancer; be careful Sagittarius

    Recent Videos

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH) snt

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH) AJR

    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH) AJR

    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    Video Icon
    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH) AJR

    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH)

    Video Icon