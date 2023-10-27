Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Joe Biden's 'instinct' says India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor a reason behind Hamas October 7 attack

    US President Joe Biden has implied a connection between Hamas' October 7th attack on Israel and the announcement of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor. This ambitious project aims to create an extensive network of railways, roads, and ports connecting the Middle East, Europe, and India

    Joe Biden's 'instinct' says India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor a reason behind Hamas October 7 attack
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 27, 2023, 8:19 AM IST

    United States President Joe Biden has alluded to a possible link between the October 7th Hamas attack on Israel and a recent development in the region, the announcement of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor -- the ambitious initiative that seeks to establish a comprehensive network of railways, roads, and ports connecting the Middle East, Europe, and India.

    While President Biden did not provide concrete evidence, he shared his instinctual belief that the timing of the attack by Hamas may have been influenced by the progress made towards regional integration, particularly concerning Israel and the broader region. He emphasized the importance of not abandoning the efforts made towards regional integration, underscoring the potential benefits that could be derived from such cooperation.

    What is India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor?

    The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, as showcased during the G20 Summit in New Delhi, involves a Memorandum of Understanding signed by the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Italy, and the European Union. This memorandum sets the stage for the development of two distinct corridors within the economic corridor project. The East corridor aims to connect India to West Asia and the Middle East, while the Northern corridor seeks to link West Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

    The cornerstone of this ambitious project is a planned rail line, which, upon completion, will offer a reliable and cost-effective cross-border ship-to-rail transit network. This will complement the existing multi-modal transport routes, enhancing the efficient transfer of goods and services between Southeast Asia, facilitated by India, and the regions of West Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

    President Biden recently expressed his support for the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, recognizing the potential it holds for stimulating investment opportunities spanning two continents. He emphasized that this railway and port project is part of a broader effort to foster a more sustainable and integrated Middle East.

    White House Clarification on Biden's Remark

    In response to inquiries about President Biden's remarks, John Kirby, the NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications, clarified that Biden's statement was grounded in the belief that the normalization process and an agreement being sought between Israel and Saudi Arabia for regional normalization could have motivated Hamas to conduct the attacks. 

    Meanwhile, the conflict between Israel and Hamas had entered its 20th day, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasizing the goal of protecting the nation and suggesting that a ground incursion to dismantle Hamas in Gaza was imminent, although specific details were not disclosed to the public for security reasons.

    Last Updated Oct 27, 2023, 8:19 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Israel deploys 'Sponge Bombs' as secret weapon to thwart Hamas tunnels AJR

    Israel deploys 'Sponge Bombs' as secret weapon to thwart Hamas tunnels

    Man who captured the first spirit photograph - Uncovering the remarkable story of William H Mumler snt

    Man who captured the first spirit photograph - Uncovering the remarkable story of William H Mumler

    Indian troops need to leave Maldives, says Island nation's President-elect Mohamed Muizzu

    Indian troops need to leave Maldives, says Island nation's President-elect Mohamed Muizzu

    From banned user to valued asset: 15-year-old now works at LinkedIn as an intern AJR

    From banned user to valued asset: 15-year-old now works at LinkedIn as an intern

    Israel turns to spyware firms, including blacklisted Pegasus maker, for hostage tracking in Gaza snt

    Israel turns to spyware firms, including blacklisted Pegasus maker, for hostage tracking in Gaza

    Recent Stories

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia look to extend their winning run as Trans-Tasman derby takes shape avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia look to extend their winning run as Trans-Tasman derby takes shape

    Israel deploys 'Sponge Bombs' as secret weapon to thwart Hamas tunnels AJR

    Israel deploys 'Sponge Bombs' as secret weapon to thwart Hamas tunnels

    cricket Hardik Pandya's absence adds complexity to Ashwin's inclusion in upcoming clash with England osf

    Hardik Pandya's absence adds complexity to Ashwin's inclusion in upcoming clash with England

    6 easy steps to make natural soaps at home anr eai

    6 easy steps to make natural soaps at home

    7 exciting actor duos we can't wait to see! SHG

    7 exciting actor duos we can't wait to see!

    Recent Videos

    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be'eri

    Israel-Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be’eri

    Video Icon