The Indian Air Force contingent, including four Rafale jets and over 120 personnel, has reached Darwin, Australia. They will participate in the Royal Australian Air Force's Exercise Pitch Black 2026, a three-week multinational air combat drill.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent has arrived in Australia to participate in Exercise Pitch Black 2026, the Royal Australian Air Force's premier biennial multinational air combat exercise. The contingent comprises four Rafale fighter aircraft, two C-17 transport aircraft and more than 120 Air Warriors.

In a post on X on Friday, the IAF said the multinational exercise, which brings together air forces from 19 nations, provides a platform to enhance interoperability and strengthen operational cooperation.

IAF, High Commission on Multinational Drill

The High Commission of India is proud to welcome the Indian Air Force contingent of four Rafale and two C17 aircraft along with over 120 Air Warriors to Darwin to participate in Royal Australian Air Force’s premier air combat exercise Pitch Black 2026. Over the next three weeks,… pic.twitter.com/gwcRQAcSH2 — India in Australia (@HCICanberra) July 17, 2026 "The #IndianAirForce contingent has landed in Australia for Exercise Pitch Black 2026. The premier biennial multinational air combat exercise brings together Air Forces of 19 nations. It provides a unique platform to enhance interoperability and strengthen operational cooperation," the IAF said.

"Flying the formidable #Rafale, the IAF will train alongside friendly Air Forces. The exercise will sharpen operational synergy and facilitate the exchange of best practices. Ready. Capable. Focused," it added.

Alongside the IAF, the High Commission of India in Canberra said the Indian contingent had arrived in Darwin and would participate in the three-week exercise alongside partner nations.

The High Commission in a post on X said, "The High Commission of India is proud to welcome the Indian Air Force contingent of four Rafale and two C17 aircraft along with over 120 Air Warriors to Darwin to participate in Royal Australian Air Force's premier air combat exercise Pitch Black 2026." https://x.com/hcicanberra/status/2077927408729198705

It added that over the next three weeks, the Indian Air Force personnel " will fly alongside counterparts from participating nations towards enhancing interoperability, sharpening combat flying skills, strengthening relationships, and building everlasting bonds."

Exercise Scope and Scale

The Royal Australian Air Force's premier air combat exercise, Exercise Pitch Black, will take to the skies over northern Australia from July 20 to August 7. According to the Defence department, upto 100 jet aircraft will soar into action, supported by more than 2,500 personnel from 20 nations across RAAF Bases Darwin, Tindal and Amberley.

This major exercise has been held in Darwin since 1983 and will feature for the first time Japanese Air Self-Defense Force F-35 Lightning II and Indonesian T-50I Golden Eagle jets, as well as embedded personnel from Finland and Sweden.

Participating Nations

Pitch Black 2026 will include aircraft from the United States, Japan, Papua New Guinea, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Republic of Korea, India, Singapore, Germany, France and Spain, as well as embedded personnel from New Zealand, Fiji, Canada, Brunei, Malaysia, Finland and Sweden, the release stated.

Commander Emphasises Strategic Importance

Air Commodore (AIRCDRE) Matthew McCormack, Exercise Commander of Pitch Black 2026, emphasised the importance of the high-end training activity.

"Exercise Pitch Black 2026 is the Air Force's largest, collective training activity with our partners and allies," AIRCDRE McCormack said.

"It's where we plan together, fight together and learn together through realistic and complex training scenarios. This year's exercise will build upon the lessons forged from 2024 and remains a sought-after activity by our partners due to the enormous military training airspace," he added.

"The exercise is a crucial means for the Air Force to meet the objectives of the National Defence Strategy. It strengthens relationships among our partners and allies through integration and demonstrates our shared commitment to a peaceful and prosperous region."

Exercise Pitch Black 2026 marks the end of a high-tempo flying period across northern Australia, including Exercises Diamond Storm and Southern Cross.

(ANI)