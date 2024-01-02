Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement accuses ‘Pakistan's terrorist intelligence agencies’, voices grow for Sindhu Desh

    JSFM has accused the Pakistani establishment and the intelligence agencies of targeting the outfit dubiously. A nervous Pakistan is losing the plot as the Sindhu Desh freedom movement is picking up momentum. Forceful abductions of activists could backfire on the Pakistani regime.

    Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement accuses Pakistan's terrorist intelligence agencies, voices grow for Sindhu Desh avv
    First Published Jan 2, 2024, 7:48 PM IST

    Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM), a political outfit based out of Sindh, Pakistan is on a path of exposing the torturous Pakistan intelligence agencies. JSFM which is a popular front in Sindh is fighting a political battle against the Pakistan state for the creation of a separate Sindhu Desh. Many groups over the years have demanded a separate country for Sindh but Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement is leading the fight against the establishment in Pakistan.

    Recently, the intelligence agencies in Pakistan began a brutal crackdown on the Sindh-based populist outfit. Many workers were forcefully abducted and put inside torture cells. The establishment in Pakistan has been occasionally practicing such anti-humanitarian measures against their opponents sliding away the notion of democracy. The establishment in the South Asian country is known to curb any voices that are raised against them.

    Sajjad Mullah, a prominent worker at the Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement outfit was recently arrested by the Pakistani intelligence agencies. JSFM reveals that the charges against Sajjad Mullah are fabricated and that ‘Pakistan's terrorist intelligence agencies’ have lost consciousness and sense. Sajjad Mullah's arrest was further consolidated in the eyes of the public after a Pakistani Court stayed the action.

    Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement revealed that the establishment and the intelligence agencies are not only increasingly targeting the outfit workers but also their family members in order to silence their freedom struggle. The outfit has often asked tougher questions to the Pakistani establishment which has caused panic. The most recent one has been the abduction and forceful conversion of Hindu girls. Activist Sohail Raza Bhatti has been missing for 8 years and the outfit believes that the establishment has forced him into a torture cell like many other activists.

    JSFM in a statement said, “The whole world knows that Pakistan is a terrorist state and all its armed forces and intelligence agencies are terrorists and factories of terrorism. They have started killing. And the workers are being threatened, but their families are also being pressured to be detached from JSFM. We appeal to the international community to take action against the brutality and human rights violations of the Pakistani fascist intelligence agencies and a case should be registered against them in the International Court of Justice under international law, under chartered law and international norms.”

