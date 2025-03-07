"Responsibility of govt to protect Hindus": India voices concern over deteriorating law & order in Bangladesh

India expresses concern over the deteriorating law and order in Bangladesh, especially regarding the safety of minorities. They urge the interim government to protect Hindus and other minorities, investigate incidents, and bring perpetrators to justice.

Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 7, 2025, 7:46 PM IST

New Delhi (India) March 7 (ANI): India on Friday expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in Bangladesh, particularly with regard to the safety of minorities.

In a weekly briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasised that it is the responsibility of the interim government of Bangladesh to protect Hindus and other minorities, as well as their properties and religious institutions.

"We have repeatedly underlined that it is the responsibility of the interim government of Bangladesh to protect the Hindus and other minorities, as well as their properties and religious institutions," said Jaiswal.

Jaiswal noted that over 2374 incidents were reported between August 5, 2024, and February 16, 2025, but the police verified only 1254 of them. Moreover, 98% of these incidents were deemed "political in nature."

"We expect Bangladesh to thoroughly investigate and bring all perpetrators of killings, arson, and violence to justice without making such distinctions," said Jaiswal.

He also raised concern over the release of violent extremists sentenced for serious crimes, which has exacerbated the deteriorating law and order situation.
Meanwhile, India reiterated its support for a stable, peaceful, inclusive, and progressive Bangladesh, where issues are resolved through democratic means and inclusive elections.

Responding to the formation of a new party in Bangladesh, the National Citizen Party (NCP), Jaiswal said, "We support a stable, peaceful, inclusive and progressive Bangladesh in which all issues are resolved through democratic means and by holding inclusive and participatory elections. We remain concerned about the deteriorating law & order situation, further exacerbated by the release of violent extremists who were sentenced for serious crimes."

NCP, the new political party, is aiming to target the younger generation as they are the majority of Bangladesh's total population.

According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), about 57 percent of the country's population is under 29 years of age, with the highest number of these being 15 to 19 year olds.

In August 2024, a student-led movement ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after weeks of protests and violence. According to a UN fact-finding assessment report, as many as 1,400 people could have been killed during the protests. Hasina, 76, fled to India, and an interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus was subsequently formed.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is likely to visit Bangladesh in mid-March amid political tensions in the South Asian country.
Earlier on Tuesday, Bangladesh Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman said that Bangladesh's sovereignty will be in jeopardy if people do not set aside their differences and stop slinging mud at each other. (ANI)

