'Get to the table right now': Trump warns Russia with sanctions, urges immediate Ukraine peace talks

US President Donald Trump has warned of large-scale banking sanctions, tariffs, and economic penalties against Russia over its intensified offensive in Ukraine, urging both nations to negotiate a peace deal before the situation worsens.

BEAKING: Trump warns Russia with sanctions, urges immediate Ukraine peace talks
Divya Danu
Updated: Mar 7, 2025, 8:24 PM IST

In a strong warning, US President Donald Trump has signaled the possibility of imposing large-scale banking sanctions, tariffs, and other economic measures against Russia, citing its intensified military offensive in Ukraine.

In a social media post, Trump stated he is “strongly considering” these actions until a ceasefire and a final peace agreement are reached. He urged both Russia and Ukraine to engage in negotiations immediately, warning that delays could have severe consequences.
 

Trump's latest remarks on the Russia-Ukraine conflict signal a sharp stance on the ongoing war, as he hinted at potential large-scale banking sanctions, tariffs, and economic penalties on Russia. His statement comes amid reports of intensified Russian offensives, further escalating the already prolonged conflict that began in February 2022.

The war has seen shifting battle lines, heavy casualties, and continued Western support for Ukraine in the form of military aid and sanctions on Moscow. However, recent developments suggest that Russia has been gaining ground, prompting Trump to call for immediate peace negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow.

Trump's comments also reflect his broader foreign policy approach, which, during his presidency, prioritized economic pressure over military intervention. His remarks come at a time when international efforts to broker peace have seen limited success, with multiple ceasefire attempts breaking down due to deep-seated disagreements.

While the Biden administration has maintained strong support for Ukraine, Trump's potential return to office could reshape America's stance on the war. His latest statement underscores the geopolitical weight of the conflict and its impact on global stability.


 

