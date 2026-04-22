US Vice President JD Vance’s planned trip to Islamabad for Iran peace negotiations has been postponed. The delay occurred because Tehran has not responded to Washington’s latest diplomatic proposal, effectively pausing the process. Pakistan has been mediating the talks, which follow recent military escalations and a fragile ceasefire.

US Vice President JD Vance’s planned trip to Islamabad for a fresh round of Iran peace negotiations has been placed on hold after Tehran failed to respond to Washington’s latest diplomatic proposal, according to The New York Times.

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The visit had been expected to take place as Pakistan continued efforts to mediate between Washington and Tehran following weeks of military escalation and a fragile ceasefire. However, a US official familiar with the matter told The New York Times that the process has stalled because Iran has yet to formally reply to the American position before the next round of talks.

A US official was quoted as saying, “The diplomatic process is in effect paused.”

Vance had been expected to lead the US delegation in Islamabad, where Pakistani officials were preparing for another attempt to revive negotiations after earlier discussions ended without a breakthrough. Iran has not publicly confirmed whether its negotiators are ready to return to the table, adding to uncertainty over whether the ceasefire can hold.

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The delay comes at a sensitive moment, with President Donald Trump having recently extended the temporary ceasefire while keeping military pressure on Tehran in place. American officials are reportedly seeking assurance that Iranian negotiators have the authority to make binding commitments before any further meetings are scheduled.

Pakistan has remained central to backchannel diplomacy, positioning Islamabad as a neutral venue for the high-stakes talks. Earlier negotiations in the Pakistani capital lasted more than 20 hours but ended without an agreement, with Vance previously stating, “The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement.”

While the trip has not been formally cancelled, the postponement reflects growing uncertainty over the peace process. Officials say Vance’s visit could still be revived quickly if Tehran sends a response that Washington considers serious enough to resume negotiations.