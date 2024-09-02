JAW-DROPPING! Kazakh acrobat's balancing act with 3,200-metre chair stack stunt stuns world (WATCH)

A Kazakh acrobat is clearly wowing the world with his latest gravity-defying stunt. Galymzhan Auesbai performed a precarious balancing act atop a teetering nine-chair tower.

A Kazakh acrobat is clearly wowing the world with his latest gravity-defying stunt. In a breathtaking display of bravery and skill, Galymzhan Auesbai performed a precarious balancing act atop a teetering nine-chair tower. And yes, because this wasn’t daring enough for him, he performed the balancing act at an altitude of 3,200 meters in the Almaty mountains.

Take a look

Taking his skills to new heights, Auesbai executed the stunt at an altitude of 3,200 meters in the Almaty mountains, showcasing both his courage and precision in this gravity-defying performance.

A viral video of the jaw-dropping moment has surfaced, showing a serene mountain landscape in the background, where the crisp air and panoramic views offer a stark contrast to the heart-stopping act unfolding before your eyes.

As the acrobat scaled the towering stack of chairs, each move seemed to defy the very laws of physics.

Many people online expressed that Auesbai's chair stack stunt was nothing short of electrifying. Social media has been abuzz with clips of the stunt, and Auesbai’s name has quickly become synonymous with extreme acrobatics. Users have marveled at his audacity, with many declaring it one of the most impressive stunts of the decade.

Take a look at reactions

A user commented, "My hands sweat watching this."

"Taking his skills to new heights," another user wrote.

"His daring feat is truly stunning," a third user wrote.

Latest Videos