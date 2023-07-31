Japanese man who transformed into a dog with Rs 12 lakh collie costume takes his 1st walk in public (WATCH)

Japanese man Toco fulfills his dream of becoming an animal with a custom-made collie costume, documenting his canine transformation on YouTube.

Japanese man Toco has undergone a remarkable transformation, becoming a canine with the help of a custom-made collie costume that cost over $14,000 (Rs 12 lakh). The creators spent 40 days crafting the unique garment, fulfilling Toco's dream of 'becoming an animal'. Toco's adventure as a canine has been documented on his YouTube channel, boasting nearly 33,000 subscribers. Videos showcase him enthusiastically rolling on the floor and engaging in a playful game of fetch.

Recently, Toco posted a video of his first public outing in the canine persona. Onlookers were amazed by the human collie, and the footage captures Toco interacting with people and other dogs during the five-minute outing. The video was originally filmed during an interview with German TV station RTL last year.

Toco shared his feelings in the description, expressing gratitude for being allowed to release the videos to the public, thanks to the interviewers' kindness on the day of filming.

"Thankfully, I received permission to use the videos, so I am releasing them to the public! On the day of the interview, they were very kind to me," Toco wrote in the description.

"Do you remember your dreams from when you are little? You want to be a hero or a wizard," he wrote in the clip.

In the video, Toco reminisces about childhood dreams of wanting to be a hero or a wizard and reveals his long-standing desire to 'become an animal'. The footage shows him fully embracing his role as a four-legged furball, with some dogs initially showing fear upon approaching the human dog.

Toco's YouTube channel chronicles his journey, though he has not yet disclosed his identity to the public.

In a video from last year, Toco responded to various questions, admitting that he had always held a vague dream of becoming an animal since childhood.

According to the local Japanese news outlet news.mynavi, the costume was crafted by Zeppet, a company known for providing sculptures for movies, commercials, and amusement facilities, along with producing costumes for famous mascot characters in Japan.