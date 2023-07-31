Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Japanese man who transformed into a dog with Rs 12 lakh collie costume takes his 1st walk in public (WATCH)

    Japanese man Toco fulfills his dream of becoming an animal with a custom-made collie costume, documenting his canine transformation on YouTube.

    Japanese man who transformed into a dog with Rs 12 lakh collie costume takes his 1st walk in public (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 31, 2023, 3:11 PM IST

    Japanese man Toco has undergone a remarkable transformation, becoming a canine with the help of a custom-made collie costume that cost over $14,000 (Rs 12 lakh). The creators spent 40 days crafting the unique garment, fulfilling Toco's dream of 'becoming an animal'. Toco's adventure as a canine has been documented on his YouTube channel, boasting nearly 33,000 subscribers. Videos showcase him enthusiastically rolling on the floor and engaging in a playful game of fetch.

    Recently, Toco posted a video of his first public outing in the canine persona. Onlookers were amazed by the human collie, and the footage captures Toco interacting with people and other dogs during the five-minute outing. The video was originally filmed during an interview with German TV station RTL last year.

    Toco shared his feelings in the description, expressing gratitude for being allowed to release the videos to the public, thanks to the interviewers' kindness on the day of filming.

    "Thankfully, I received permission to use the videos, so I am releasing them to the public! On the day of the interview, they were very kind to me," Toco wrote in the description.

    "Do you remember your dreams from when you are little? You want to be a hero or a wizard," he wrote in the clip.

    In the video, Toco reminisces about childhood dreams of wanting to be a hero or a wizard and reveals his long-standing desire to 'become an animal'. The footage shows him fully embracing his role as a four-legged furball, with some dogs initially showing fear upon approaching the human dog.

    Toco's YouTube channel chronicles his journey, though he has not yet disclosed his identity to the public.

    In a video from last year, Toco responded to various questions, admitting that he had always held a vague dream of becoming an animal since childhood.

    According to the local Japanese news outlet news.mynavi, the costume was crafted by Zeppet, a company known for providing sculptures for movies, commercials, and amusement facilities, along with producing costumes for famous mascot characters in Japan.

    Last Updated Jul 31, 2023, 3:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Russian mercenary chief Prigozhin reveals Wagner group 'not recruiting' fighters, may do so in future snt

    Russian mercenary chief Prigozhin reveals Wagner group 'not recruiting' fighters, may do so in future

    Japanese man sentenced to 23 years for 2021 Halloween attack dressed as 'Joker' snt

    Japanese man sentenced to 23 years for 2021 Halloween attack dressed as 'Joker'

    UAE announces petrol, diesel prices for August 2023; Check out the new prices anr

    UAE announces petrol, diesel prices for August 2023; Check out the new prices

    Mystery object that washed up on Australian beach 'most likely' from India's PSLV rocket snt

    'Mystery' object that washed up on Australian beach 'most likely' from India's PSLV rocket

    30 year old Daredevil known for high rise stunts dies after falling from 68th floor in hong kong report gcw

    30-year-old Daredevil, known for high-rise stunts, dies after falling from 68th floor in Hong Kong

    Recent Stories

    iPhone 12 available at Rs 12700 on Flipkart Know how to grab Apple smartphone before being discontinued gcw

    iPhone 12 available at Rs 12,700 on Flipkart! Know how to grab Apple smartphone before being discontinued

    Fizzing facts: 7 reasons why soda is bad for your health LMA

    Fizzing facts: 7 reasons why soda is bad for your health

    Kerala Police IG Lakshman withdraw plea against CMO anr

    Kerala Police IG Lakshman to withdraw plea against Chief Minister's Office

    Russian mercenary chief Prigozhin reveals Wagner group 'not recruiting' fighters, may do so in future snt

    Russian mercenary chief Prigozhin reveals Wagner group 'not recruiting' fighters, may do so in future

    Muslim side must fix 'historic' mistake: CM Yogi Adityanath on Gyanvapi mosque row AJR

    Muslim side must fix 'historic' mistake: CM Yogi Adityanath on Gyanvapi mosque row

    Recent Videos

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon