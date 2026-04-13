80-year-old Japanese cosmetic brand KOSE is shifting its global strategy to focus on India. Citing a promising market, the company has invested in Mumbai-based Foxtale Consumer to develop products tailored for Indian skin using its technology.

KOSE is old established Japanese global cosmetic brand which has 80 years long history. Its representative person of global business Keita Matsunami executive officer disclosed global strategy especially paying attention to India. KOSE articulates its policy "Everyone's Lifelong Beauty Partner". This concept covers globally, genderless and every generation. Until now KOSE has developed global market USA, Europe and Japan. Currently its gaze is set to global south countries.

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Shifting Focus to the Global South

Keita Matsunami executive officer explains strategy, "For KOSE the market occupancy of progressed countries are established, on the other hand global south will increase from 3% to 12% in 2030. Regarding India, in 2014 KOSE released skincare and makeup products fitting to India.

Tapping into the Promising Indian Market

In 2025 KOSE invested to Foxtale Consumer in Mumbai. It aims to deepen analysis and develop big market. Keita Matunami prospects that according to rise of GDP per capita, consumption of cosmetics will increase. And for example, in Mumbai 37% of woman work outside of home and young people occupies 66% of population. It is the evidence of promised market. Through cooperation with Foxtale, KOSE will aim to penetrate Japanese cosmetic technology. Indian people's skin has much melanin pigment. KOSE's permeate technology is adaptable to create beautiful skin."

Broader Strategy: The Beauty Consortium Plan

Beauty Consortium Plan is the base of management strategy. To realize Lifelong Beauty Partner, cooperation beyond border will be progressed covering medical supplies, iPS cell field, beauty appliances, antiaging treatment and so on. In addition, KOSE emphasizes its policy genderless and generation gapless. It is the declaration of "Everyone's Lifelong Beauty Partner".

Keita Matsunami executive officer concluded "KOSE cultivated hospitality mind which is highly evaluated by inbound tourists. Based on its philosophy and solving some difficulty of Indian market, KOSE will support growing of beautiful India." (ANI)