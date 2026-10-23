Japanese Ambassador to India Ono Keiichi celebrates his two-year tenure by highlighting the nation's diversity, his extensive travels across 18 states, and the commitment to further strengthening the India-Japan Special Strategic Partnership.

Ambassador Ono Keiichi Reflects on Two-Year Tenure

Japanese Ambassador to India Ono Keiichi reflected on Friday that his profound appreciation for India's dynamism and diversity has continued to expand over the past two years, as he anticipates further strengthening the bilateral friendship connecting the two nations. Ono Keiichi delivered these remarks while commemorating the second anniversary of his arrival in India as Japan's top envoy. During his tenure, he noted that he has completed 36 trips across 18 states. Furthermore, he posted a collage of pictures featuring moments with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a meeting alongside External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, traditional Indian culinary experiences, public engagements, and taking a ritual dip in the river Ganga in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand.

"Two years ago today, I arrived in Delhi as Japan's Ambassador to India. After 36 trips across 18 states, my admiration for India's dynamism, diversity, and the potential of Japan-India ties has only grown. Looking forward to strengthening our friendship as we mark 75 years in 2027!" Keiichi stated in a post on X.

Strengthening India-Japan Bilateral Ties

Previously, India's Ambassador to Japan, Nagma Mallik, and Japanese Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Kazuhiro Fujii held a meeting on the sidelines of the India-Japan international friendship cricket match in Sano City. Both officials concurred on collaborating closely to deepen bilateral relations. "Ambassador Malik met with Kazuhiro Fujii, Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs, at the India-Japan Cricket International Friendship Match held in Sano City, Tochigi Prefecture. Ambassador Malik congratulated Parliamentary Vice-Minister Fujii on his appointment, and amid the 75th anniversary of the establishment of India-Japan diplomatic relations, they agreed to work together to further strengthen India-Japan relations," the Indian Embassy in Japan wrote on X while sharing details about the September 22 discussions.

Historical and Strategic Partnership

Official diplomatic connections between New Delhi and Tokyo were formally established in 1952, with both countries maintaining a 'Special Strategic and Global Partnership' since 2014, underpinned by deep cultural and spiritual affinity. Additionally, in July, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi undertook an official visit to India. During this visit, Takaichi engaged in bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit, where they discussed commerce, economic security, energy transition, advanced technologies, defence cooperation and people-to-people exchanges. Both leaders also spoke regarding regional and international matters of shared concern, according to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Following the talks, the dignitaries witnessed the formal exchange of crucial Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) addressing supply chain security, clean energy solutions, critical technology sectors and collaborative research initiatives. (ANI)