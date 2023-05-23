Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Japan: World's biggest nuclear plant likely to stay closed as employee leaves papers on car roof

    Last week, Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority decided to keep a de facto ban on the power station from resuming operations, saying that the utility’s preventative measures are inadequate. 

    Japan Worlds biggest nuclear plant likely to stay closed as employee leaves papers on car roof AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 23, 2023, 9:56 AM IST

    A careless employee working from home added to the company's problems a week after Japanese authorities delayed the reopening of the largest nuclear power plant in the world due to safety issues. 

    According to various reports, Tokyo Electric Power Co., which operates the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in Japan's Niigata prefecture said an employee placed a stack of documents on top of a car before driving off and losing them. 

    PM Modi begins three-day visit to Sydney, meets Australian CEOs; check details

    This is the recent in a spate of errors made by the company and is probably going to further reduce the regulator's trust in Tepco.

    Japan has been unable to restart most of its nuclear reactors that were shut down in the aftermath of the Fukushima accident in 2011, due to safety breaches and a stringent regulatory procedure. 

    Last week, Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority decided to keep a de facto ban on the power station from resuming operations, saying that the utility’s preventative measures are inadequate. 

    Some of the papers were recovered by a local resident, Tepco said, adding that 38 pages were still unaccounted for. Tepco said it has warned its staff and management and will make sure all employees follow stringent rules on taking documents and information off-site.

    Centre to bring bill to link birth, death data with electoral rolls: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

    Last Updated May 23, 2023, 9:56 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi begins three-day visit to Sydney, meets Australian CEOs; check details AJR

    PM Modi begins three-day visit to Sydney, meets Australian CEOs; check details

    SHOCKING Over 1 3 lakh Indians died due to extreme weather disasters climate change in 50 years gcw

    SHOCKING! Over 1.3 lakh Indians died due to extreme weather disasters, climate change in 50 years

    WATCH Diaspora's musical welcome for PM Narendra Modi in Australia

    WATCH: Diaspora's musical welcome for PM Modi in Australia

    Jaswant Singh Birdi becomes 1st Indian origin turban wearing Lord Mayor of UK Coventry gcw

    Jaswant Singh Birdi becomes 1st Indian-origin turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry

    Former Royal Navy head warns Russia may have placed sleeper explosives on offshore wind farms AJR

    Shocking! Has Russia planted sleeper explosives on critical infrastructure in Britain's North Sea?

    Recent Stories

    Marvel surprises fans with another sneak peek into 'Secret Invasion', check it out ADC

    Marvel surprises fans with another sneak peek into 'Secret Invasion', check it out

    PM Modi in Australia: Australian entrepreneurs hail India growth story

    'PM Modi is impressive...' Australian entrepreneurs hail India growth story

    PM Modi begins three-day visit to Sydney, meets Australian CEOs; check details AJR

    PM Modi begins three-day visit to Sydney, meets Australian CEOs; check details

    RRR actor Ray Setevenson no more; Hollywood mourns loss ADC

    RRR actor Ray Setevenson no more; Hollywood mourns loss

    Centre to bring bill to link birth, death data with electoral rolls: Union Home Minister Amit Shah AJR

    Centre to bring bill to link birth, death data with electoral rolls: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon