JFE Engineering, a global constructor, is shifting from construction to maintenance and rebuilding. The company details its projects in India, like the Mumbai trans harbor link, and its focus on using its database and experience for infra management.

Global Reach and Shifting Focus

JFE Engineering is a global infrastructure constructor~ big bridge, long road and so on. In Japan, Asia, Africa, Central America achievement of JFE Engineering construction is highly evaluated. Now JFE Engineering focuses on not only construction field but also maintenance and rebuilding of old infrastructure.

Projects in Africa and Central America

Masao Utsumi JFE Engineering steering person explains “In the case of Ghana and Ivory Coast, every steel part was carried from Asian factory. Also, in the case of overbridge in Nicaragua central America, every steel part was carried from Asian factory. Asian factory has launched in 2013. At that time Japanese Government advocated contribution to global infrastructure construction by Japanese companies. JFE Engineering educated local staff. Some of them still work under JFE Engineering.”

Expanding Footprint in India

In India JFE Engineering piles up its achievement. Masao Utsumi JFE Engineering steering person pointed out. “Railway bridge of Ahmedabad was completed in 2022 after 8 years construction. This bridge improved railway transportation. It was first successful case in India. Mumbai trans harbor link was designed and parts were supplied by JFE Engineering. After completion, management and maintenance were entrusted.

Focus on Maintenance and Management

To realize it huge database is integral. Quantity of running cars define the damage of road and bridge. It indicates maintenance term. JFE Engineering concentrates to not only construction but also management business of constructed infrastructure. To enable it database management is integral. Already JFE Engineering has rich experience in Japan. There are old bridge and infrastructures including 100 years old. JFE Engineering has the confidence that skill for maintenance and rebuilding has been cultivated in its long history.”

JFE Engineering utilizes advancing experience to contribute to extend lifetime of infrastructure in emerging countries. 2027 is 75th anniversary year of diplomatic relation between India and Japan.(ANI)