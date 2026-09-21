Australia has launched its campaign for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for the 2029-30 term. PM Anthony Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong launched the bid in New York, outlining the country's priorities for the UNGA.

Australia's Bid for UNSC Seat

Australia has officially launched its campaign for election to the non-permanent seats in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2029-30 term, with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong outlining the country's priorities ahead of the high-level week of the UN General Assembly.

Albanese launched Australia's bid on Sunday in New York, seeking one of the two non-permanent seats available to the Western European and Others Group for the 2029-30 term.

"Australia has never stood on the sidelines. We’ve always played our part in building a safer and more peaceful world. Today we’re launching our campaign for a seat on the UN Security Council for 2029–30. We will listen with respect. We will partner as equals. And we will protect what matters most," Albanese said in a post on X.

Australia's last two-year term on the UN Security Council ended in 2014. Foreign Minister Penny Wong also outlined Australia's candidature, saying the country would seek to contribute as an active middle power to international peace and security.

"Australia is seeking a seat on the UN Security Council for 2029-30. As an active, ambitious middle power, Australia has a practical contribution to make to international peace and security. We’ll listen with respect, partner as equals, protect civilians and defend the UN Charter," Wong said in a separate post.

UNSC Election Details

The UN Security Council comprises 10 non-permanent members, with five seats elected annually. Australia and Finland are the nominees from the Western European and Others Group for the 2029-30 term. The Asia-Pacific, African, and Latin American and Caribbean groups will also nominate candidates for the available seats.

The election of non-permanent members for the 2029-30 term is expected to be held through a secret ballot in 2028. The five permanent members of the UN Security Council are the United States, China, France, Russia and the United Kingdom.

India's Bid for 2028-29 Term

Australia's announcement comes months after India officially launched its campaign in July for election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2028-29 term. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, while launching India's candidature at the UN headquarters, outlined India's priorities, peacekeeping record and commitment to multilateralism.

"It's a pleasure to join you this afternoon to launch India's candidature to serve as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the term 2028-29. We do so at a time when the world is facing a profound paradox... At the same time, we are witnessing levels of conflict, violence and instability that threaten even those who may be very far away," Jaishankar said.

He said member states would naturally assess both India's vision for addressing global challenges and its track record of contributing to international peace and security.

(ANI)