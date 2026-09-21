Union Minister Anupriya Patel announced the launch of the 'Biovigilance Programme of India' (BvPI) to monitor adverse reactions in organ transplants, stating patient safety is the government's top priority during National Pharmacovigilance Week.

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel on Monday said that patient safety is the top priority of the Government of India as she highlighted the expansion of the country's pharmacovigilance network and announced the launch of the 'Biovigilance Programme of India' (BvPI) to monitor adverse reactions associated with medicines and biological products used in organ and tissue transplants.

Speaking to the media during the 6th National Pharmacovigilance Week, Patel said, "National Pharmacovigilance Week has been organised, and during this, we have released the 7th edition of the National Formulary of India (NFI) along with its digital version."

"Patient safety is the top priority of the Government of India. Under this, two crucial programmes are run by our Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC)--Pharmacovigilance and Materiovigilance. Through these, we consistently monitor any adverse event related to medicines or medical devices in the country so that safety standards can be continuously elevated," Patel said.

Expanding Safety Monitoring Network

The Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission serves as the National Coordination Centre for the Pharmacovigilance Programme of India (NCC-PvPI), which focuses on monitoring adverse drug reactions and using pharmacovigilance data to promote safer and rational use of medicines.

"Today, we have established an extensive network across the country. Adverse Drug Reaction Monitoring Centres and Medical Device Monitoring Centres have been set up in our government hospitals, private hospitals, and medical colleges. We are also committed to expanding these further to the grassroots level, down to Primary Health Centres (PHCs)," she said.

Launch of 'Biovigilance Programme of India'

Patel announced that the IPC has also launched the 'Biovigilance Programme of India', expanding the country's safety-monitoring framework to medicines and biological products administered during organ and tissue transplantation.

"I am pleased to share with you that on this occasion, we have launched a new initiative--the 'Biovigilance Programme of India'. Under this programme, the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission will now monitor the safety and adverse reactions of medicines or biological products administered to donors and recipients in organ and tissue transplants across the country," she said.

Growing International Recognition

The Minister also highlighted the growing international recognition of the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission and Indian Pharmacopoeia standards.

"It is a matter of great pride for all of us that the reputation of the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission is growing rapidly at the international level. Owing to our expanding competence, Indian Pharmacopoeia (IP) standards are now recognised in over 25 countries worldwide. Moreover, the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission is also now a part of the Pharmacopoeial Discussion Group (PDG)," Patel said.

Call for Greater ADR Reporting

The 6th National Pharmacovigilance Week has reinforced the government's call for greater ADR reporting, with the campaign seeking to involve healthcare professionals, researchers and the public in pharmacovigilance.

"On this occasion, I would like to emphasise that ensuring drug safety and patient safety is not solely the responsibility of the government; rather, every stakeholder across our healthcare ecosystem has a role to play. From pharmaceutical companies and doctors to hospitals and even common patients, everyone can contribute significantly," Patel said.

She urged patients, doctors, hospitals and pharmaceutical companies to report adverse reactions involving medicines, medical devices and organ donation or transplantation.

"If any adverse reaction occurs related to medicines, medical devices, or now organ donation/transplants, I urge patients, doctors, hospitals, and pharmaceutical companies to report it immediately. The Government of India has put in place multiple reporting channels, ranging from mobile applications and helplines to online portals. The more these events are reported, the easier it becomes for us to safeguard the health and safety of our citizens. Therefore, on this occasion, let us all pledge our commitment towards patient safety," Patel said.

National Pharmacovigilance Week

The 6th National Pharmacovigilance Week is being observed across the country from September 17 to 23, with the theme 'Promoting Rational Use of Medicines through Pharmacovigilance -- A Step Towards Safer Healthcare'. The week-long campaign aims to sensitise healthcare professionals, researchers and the public about Adverse Drug Reaction (ADR) reporting and encourage active participation in pharmacovigilance. (ANI)