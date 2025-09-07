Shigeru Ishiba, who became Japan's Prime Minister in September 2024, is set to step down following electoral setbacks and scandals. A veteran politician, he focused on reforms, security and rural development amid growing party criticism.

Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has decided to step down, local media reported on Sunday, following a major defeat in the recent upper house election. Public broadcaster NHK said Ishiba chose to resign to prevent further division within his ruling party. Meanwhile, Asahi Shimbun reported that mounting pressure and calls for his resignation left him with no choice but to step aside. The party now plans to hold a new leadership election to select Ishiba's successor.

Since taking office in October 2024, Shigeru Ishiba has faced increasing criticism within his ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) following poor election results. His government pledged to tackle inflation and implement party reforms, but the LDP has been mired in multiple political fundraising scandals, damaging its public image. In a major setback, the ruling coalition of the LDP and its partner Komeito lost their majority in the Lower House election shortly after Ishiba assumed power.

The situation worsened in July when the coalition also failed to secure a majority in the Upper House election. As pressure mounted, many party members and political observers called on Ishiba to take responsibility for these losses. Facing widespread dissent, the LDP prepared to decide whether to hold a special leadership contest to elect a new party head.

Shigeru Ishiba was elected Japan PM in September 2024

On September 27, 2024, Shigeru Ishiba won the race to become Japan's Prime Minister, succeeding Fumio Kishida as leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). In a highly competitive and unpredictable leadership election, Ishiba defeated hardline nationalist Sanae Takaichi in a run-off vote. The race was historic for its record participation, with nine candidates contesting, reflecting deep divisions within the party. Ishiba’s victory marked the culmination of his long-standing ambition to lead Japan and came at a time when the LDP faced significant political challenges.

Veteran lawmaker with strong security and rural development focus

Shigeru Ishiba, aged 68, is a veteran lawmaker with a political career spanning over three decades. He first entered politics in 1986 at the age of 29, after completing a law degree and working in banking. Over the years, Ishiba became known for his expertise in national security, having served as Japan's Defence Minister and for his strong focus on revitalizing rural areas, particularly his home region of Tottori. Before becoming Prime Minister, Ishiba held several important roles within the LDP, including Secretary General and Minister of Agriculture, earning a reputation as an experienced and pragmatic politician.

Advocate of progressive reforms and party critic

Throughout his career, Ishiba has occasionally positioned himself as a critic of his own party’s more conservative policies. Notably, he opposed the expansion of nuclear energy in Japan and has called for socially progressive reforms, such as allowing married couples to retain separate surnames, a stance that contrasts with the traditional conservative views in the LDP. His pragmatic, reform-oriented platform and his persistence, having made five attempts to become party leader, including losses to Shinzo Abe in 2012, highlight his determination to influence Japan's political future in a more modern direction.

