Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi dissolved the lower house of parliament, calling a snap general election for February 8. The move seeks a public mandate for her agenda, launching an intense campaign focused on economic and political funding issues.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Friday dissolved the House of Representatives and announced a snap general election to be held on February 8, seeking public support for her economic and security policy agenda, Kyodo News reported.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The 465-member lower house was dissolved by Takaichi's cabinet during the early hours of the regular parliamentary session. This is the first time this has happened at the start of a regular session in almost 60 years. The decision effectively launched a short and intense election campaign.

Takaichi Seeks Public Mandate

Although the current term of lawmakers was set to expire in 2028, Takaichi defended her decision by stating that she has not yet received a direct public mandate for her leadership. She became prime minister in October, the same month her Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) formed a new ruling coalition with the Japan Innovation Party.

Economic Issues to Dominate Campaign

The election will also see the debut of a new opposition grouping. The Centrist Reform Alliance was recently launched by the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Komeito party, which had been the LDP's coalition partner for 26 years. Economic issues are expected to dominate the campaign, particularly the rising cost of living. Both the ruling coalition and opposition parties have raised the possibility of easing the consumption tax on food. While the ruling bloc is considering a temporary suspension of the tax, the opposition alliance has proposed scrapping it entirely on food items.

Political Funding and Other Topics

Kyodo News reported that identifying alternative revenue sources will be a key issue during the campaign. Political funding is also likely to be a major topic, following a slush fund scandal that has affected the LDP in recent years. Issues related to foreign residents and tourism are expected to feature in election debates as well.

Ruling Coalition's Precarious Position

Despite high approval ratings for Takaichi's Cabinet, the ruling coalition holds only a narrow majority in the House of Representatives and remains a minority in the House of Councillors. This has forced the government to rely on cooperation from opposition parties to pass legislation.

Opposition Slams Election Timing

Takaichi's decision to schedule the election just 16 days after dissolving the lower house has drawn criticism from opposition parties. Kyodo News noted that this is the shortest interval between dissolution and election in Japan's postwar history.

Opposition parties have also criticised the prime minister for calling an election before parliament could enact the initial budget for fiscal 2026, which begins in April, accusing her of placing political interests ahead of governance. The previous House of Representatives election was held in October 2024.