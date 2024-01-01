Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Japan hit by 21 quakes, over 34,000 homes without power, locals asked to evacuate

    People have been ordered to evacuate following a total of 21 quakes with a magnitude above 4.0 hitting the country. Around 33,500 households are without power after a powerful earthquake of 7.5 magnitude hit the Japan coast.

    Japan hit by 21 quakes over 34000 homes without power locals asked to evacuate gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 1, 2024, 4:06 PM IST

    Following a string of powerful earthquakes on Japan's western shore on Monday, tsunami waves hit the country's coastal districts. People have been ordered to evacuate following a total of 21 quakes with a magnitude above 4.0 hitting the country.

    A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 7.5 struck the coast of Japan, leaving over 33,500 families without electricity. Following a sequence of earthquakes, the first tsunami waves—some of which were over a metre high—arrived on the north shore of central Japan. The Japan Meteorological Agency said that some waves that slammed the Wajima port reached heights of up to 1.2 metres.

    Also Read | 7.4-magnitude earthquake in Japan triggers major tsunami warning

    High speed rail services to Ishikawa have been suspended while telecom operators reported phone and internet service disruptions in Ishikawa and Niigata. The first tsunami waves, some over a metre high, arrived on the north coast of central Japan after a series of earthquakes. Some waves were as high as 1.2 meters that hit the Wajima port, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

    Meanwhile, PM's Office of Japan took to social media and issued an advisory. It wrote: "1. Provide timely and accurate information to the public regarding the tsunami, evacuation, etc., and take thorough measures to prevent damage, such as the evacuation of residents. 2. Assess the state of affairs regarding damage as soon as possible. (1/2)"

    Also Read | Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II to step down on January 14 after 52 years on throne

     

    Last Updated Jan 1, 2024, 4:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    7 4 magnitude earthquake in Japan triggers major tsunami warning gcw

    7.4-magnitude earthquake in Japan triggers major tsunami warning

    Denmark Queen Margrethe II to step down on January 14 after 52 years on throne gcw

    Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II to step down on January 14 after 52 years on throne

    New Zealand rings in 2024 with spectacular fireworks display at Auckland's Sky Tower (WATCH) snt

    New Zealand rings in 2024 with spectacular fireworks display at Auckland's Sky Tower (WATCH)

    Kiritimati also known as Christmas island becomes first location globally to enter new year 2024 snt

    Kiritimati, also known as Christmas island, becomes first location globally to enter new year 2024

    Viral photo shows Mt. Everest 'Traffic Jam', Bengalurean by heart says it's 'Silkboard or Saki Naka' vkp

    Viral photo shows Mt. Everest ‘Traffic Jam’, Bengalurean by heart says it’s ‘Silkboard or Saki Naka’

    Recent Stories

    UPI new rules 5 major changes that come into effect from January 1 2024 gcw

    UPI new rules: 5 major changes that come into effect from January 1, 2024

    New Year 2024: 6 instant decor ideas for your home RKK

    New Year 2024: 6 instant decor ideas for your home

    Football Real Madrid's upcoming contract proposal for Kylian Mbappe; Details on wages, expiry date and more osf

    Real Madrid's upcoming contract proposal for Kylian Mbappe; Details on wages, expiry date and more

    Makar Sankranti to Lohri: Know Hindu festival dates of January 2024 rkn

    Makar Sankranti to Lohri: Know Hindu festival dates of January 2024

    New Year 2024: 6 resolutions to make this year RKK EAI

    New Year 2024: 6 resolutions to make this year

    Recent Videos

    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting SHG

    Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Residents and devotees thank PM Modi for bringing 'Ram Rajya' to Ayodhya (WATCH)

    PM Modi has brought Ram Rajya to Ayodhya: Residents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon