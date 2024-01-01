Japan hit by 21 quakes, over 34,000 homes without power, locals asked to evacuate

People have been ordered to evacuate following a total of 21 quakes with a magnitude above 4.0 hitting the country. Around 33,500 households are without power after a powerful earthquake of 7.5 magnitude hit the Japan coast.

Following a string of powerful earthquakes on Japan's western shore on Monday, tsunami waves hit the country's coastal districts. People have been ordered to evacuate following a total of 21 quakes with a magnitude above 4.0 hitting the country.

A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 7.5 struck the coast of Japan, leaving over 33,500 families without electricity. Following a sequence of earthquakes, the first tsunami waves—some of which were over a metre high—arrived on the north shore of central Japan. The Japan Meteorological Agency said that some waves that slammed the Wajima port reached heights of up to 1.2 metres.

High speed rail services to Ishikawa have been suspended while telecom operators reported phone and internet service disruptions in Ishikawa and Niigata. The first tsunami waves, some over a metre high, arrived on the north coast of central Japan after a series of earthquakes. Some waves were as high as 1.2 meters that hit the Wajima port, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Meanwhile, PM's Office of Japan took to social media and issued an advisory. It wrote: "1. Provide timely and accurate information to the public regarding the tsunami, evacuation, etc., and take thorough measures to prevent damage, such as the evacuation of residents. 2. Assess the state of affairs regarding damage as soon as possible. (1/2)"

