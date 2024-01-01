Japan earthquake: Indian Embassy sets up helpline numbers for any assistance; Check post

Within hours following a series of powerful earthquakes that rocked Japan on Monday and sent tsunami waves as high as five feet high, the Indian Embassy in Tokyo established an emergency control room in an effort to provide aid and comfort.

The Indian Embassy in Japan has established an emergency control room that anybody may reach out to regarding the January 1, 2024 earthquake and tsunami that struck the island country. In a press statement, the Embassy released emergency numbers and email IDs that can be contacted for assistance and relief.

Notably, a strong earthquake and tsunami warning that rocked central Japan and its western coast on Monday resulted in evacuation advisories for thousands of residences, as well as disruptions to planes and train services to the area.

According to the nation's national broadcaster NHK, the earthquake, which had a preliminary magnitude of 7.6, caused waves to break along portions of the Sea of Japan shoreline, with a greater wave predicted.

Ishikawa, Niigata, and Toyama are coastal prefectures that have received tsunami warnings from the Japan Meteorological Agency. Additionally, Vladivostok and Nakhodka in Russia's far east received tsunami warnings.