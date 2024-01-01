Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Japan earthquake: Indian Embassy sets up helpline numbers for any assistance; Check post

    Within hours following a series of powerful earthquakes that rocked Japan on Monday and sent tsunami waves as high as five feet high, the Indian Embassy in Tokyo established an emergency control room in an effort to provide aid and comfort.
     

    Japan earthquake Indian Embassy sets up helpline numbers for any assistance Check post gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 1, 2024, 5:21 PM IST

    The Indian Embassy in Japan has established an emergency control room that anybody may reach out to regarding the January 1, 2024 earthquake and tsunami that struck the island country. In a press statement, the Embassy released emergency numbers and email IDs that can be contacted for assistance and relief.

    Notably, a strong earthquake and tsunami warning that rocked central Japan and its western coast on Monday resulted in evacuation advisories for thousands of residences, as well as disruptions to planes and train services to the area.

    According to the nation's national broadcaster NHK, the earthquake, which had a preliminary magnitude of 7.6, caused waves to break along portions of the Sea of Japan shoreline, with a greater wave predicted.

    Ishikawa, Niigata, and Toyama are coastal prefectures that have received tsunami warnings from the Japan Meteorological Agency. Additionally, Vladivostok and Nakhodka in Russia's far east received tsunami warnings.

    Last Updated Jan 1, 2024, 5:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shocking videos show magnitude of Japan earthquake (WATCH)

    Shocking videos show magnitude of Japan earthquake, tsunami (WATCH)

    Argentine President Javier Milei kisses girlfriend on stage, takes audience by surprise (WATCH)

    Argentine President Javier Milei kisses girlfriend on stage, takes audience by surprise (WATCH)

    The moment when 7 5 magnitude earthquake struck Japan WATCH gcw

    The moment when 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck Japan (WATCH)

    Japan hit by 21 quakes over 34000 homes without power locals asked to evacuate gcw

    Japan hit by 21 quakes, over 34,000 homes without power, locals asked to evacuate

    7 4 magnitude earthquake in Japan triggers major tsunami warning gcw

    7.5-magnitude earthquake in Japan triggers major tsunami warning

    Recent Stories

    Winter spell: Vijayapura records lowest temperature during December in Karnataka vkp

    Winter spell: Vijayapura records lowest temperature during December in Karnataka

    Deepti Sharma confident India women will soon break Australia's unbeaten run osf

    Deepti Sharma confident India women will soon break Australia's unbeaten run

    Shocking videos show magnitude of Japan earthquake (WATCH)

    Shocking videos show magnitude of Japan earthquake, tsunami (WATCH)

    New Year 2024: Samantha to Rakul, here's how celebrities celebrated RKK

    New Year 2024: Samantha to Rakul, here's how celebrities celebrated

    Argentine President Javier Milei kisses girlfriend on stage, takes audience by surprise (WATCH)

    Argentine President Javier Milei kisses girlfriend on stage, takes audience by surprise (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting SHG

    Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Residents and devotees thank PM Modi for bringing 'Ram Rajya' to Ayodhya (WATCH)

    PM Modi has brought Ram Rajya to Ayodhya: Residents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon