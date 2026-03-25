External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with US Under Secretary of War Elbridge Colby to discuss global geopolitics. Colby emphasized the US's 'deep respect' for India, calling it an essential partner for the Indo-Pacific's future.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met with US Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby to discuss the evolving security situation amidst ongoing global geopolitical shifts.

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In a post on X, the External Affairs Minister shared a photograph of the meeting and noted that the two leaders "exchanged views on the current geopolitical scenario," adding, "Pleased to meet US Under Secretary of War Elbridge Colby @USWPColby this afternoon." Pleased to meet US Under Secretary of War Elbridge Colby @USWPColby this afternoon. Exchanged views on the current geopolitical scenario. pic.twitter.com/NRgeS5KGIK — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 25, 2026

US Views India with 'Deep Respect'

This high-level engagement follows a special session in the capital where Colby emphasised that Washington maintains a "deep respect" for India, viewing New Delhi's strategic choices as a primary force that will "profoundly shape the future of the Indo-Pacific."

During the session, Colby said, "The United States views India with deep respect -- as a republic of continental scale, as a nation with a proud strategic tradition, and as a country whose decisions will profoundly shape the future of the Indo-Pacific and the international landscape more broadly."

The senior Pentagon official, currently on an official visit to India to strengthen the bilateral relationship, noted that while both nations possess distinct histories and perspectives, they are united by a "fundamental" conviction. "Our two countries of course differ in history, geography, and perspective in important ways. Yet we share something fundamental: a conviction that the future of Asia should be determined by sovereign nations able to chart their own course," Colby said.

India an 'Essential' Partner in Asia

He further elaborated that the US regards India as an "essential" partner in maintaining a "long-term favourable balance of power in Asia," citing the country's unique "geography and strategic position."

According to Colby, "India's importance stems not only from its size and economic potential, but also from its geography and strategic position. Your country sits astride the Indian Ocean, which is the connective tissue of the Indo-Pacific."

Praise for India's Strategic Autonomy

He also lauded India's "long tradition of strategic autonomy" and its "formidable, self-reliant, and capable military forces," which he described as being "willing and able to shoulder significant security responsibilities."

An 'Interests-Based and Realistic' Alliance

Addressing the evolving nature of the alliance, the US official described Washington's strategy as "interests-based and realistic," moving away from what he termed "gauzy aspirations or detached idealism."

"We clearly recognise that India has its own interests, its own strategic culture, and its own priorities, and that India is not shy about advancing them," Colby noted, suggesting that the "Bharat First" and "America First" philosophies are "deeply aligned" in their "results-oriented mindset about international politics."

Strengthening the Major Defence Partnership

The diplomatic visit serves as a key step in operationalising high-level agreements. According to a statement from the US Department of War, Colby's visit is focused on "advancing the goals established by President Trump and Prime Minister Modi in their February 2025 joint statement" and "implementing the Framework for the US-India Major Defence Partnership." (ANI)