EAM S Jaishankar met Sri Lankan President Anura Disanayake and announced a USD 450 million reconstruction package for cyclone-hit Sri Lanka. The aid follows India's initial relief under Operation Sagar Bandhu and targets long-term recovery.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met Sri Lankan President Anura Disanayake in Colombo on Tuesday and conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's warm wishes and message of solidarity in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

India Commits USD 450 Million Reconstruction Package

Jaishankar wrote on X that he was "pleased to call on President Anura Disanayake in Colombo today" and discussed India's ongoing assistance to Sri Lanka following the natural disaster. He noted that India had acted as a first responder under Operation Sagar Bandhu and would now step up support for long-term recovery.

"Building on our First Responder activity under #OperationSagarBandhu, India will commit to a reconstruction package of USD 450 million to Sri Lanka," Jaishankar said.

Focus Areas of Assistance

Outlining the focus of the proposed assistance, the External Affairs Minister said the package would support rehabilitation and restoration of road, railway and bridge connectivity, along with the construction of houses that were fully destroyed or partially damaged by the cyclone.

He said the reconstruction plan would also include support for the health and education sectors, particularly facilities damaged during the cyclone.

Jaishankar added that agriculture would be another key area of assistance, including measures to address possible shortages in the short and medium term.

"Rehabilitation and restoration of road, railway and bridge connectivity; Construction of houses fully destroyed and partially damaged; Support for health and education sectors, in particular, those that have been damaged by the cyclone; Agriculture, including addressing possible shortages in the short and medium term," Jaishankar wrote on X.

Reaffirming India's commitment to Sri Lanka, Jaishankar said, "India stands firmly with Sri Lanka, building on our civilisational ties."

Initial Relief Efforts

Earlier in the day, during his address alongside Sri Lanka Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, in Colombo, Jaishankar detailed the scale of the initial relief efforts, noting that the operation "delivered around 1100 tonnes of relief material" and "about 14.5 tonnes of medicines and medical equipment were also provided."

Details of the Financial Assistance

Highlighting New Delhi's continued engagement with Colombo, the Jaishankar said PM Modi has directed officials to work closely with the Sri Lankan government to address rebuilding priorities. "Recognising the urgency of rebuilding, PM Modi directed that we now engage with the Sri Lankan government to address their priority in that regard," Jaishankar said.

He outlined the proposed assistance package, stating, "The assistance package that we have proposed is worth USD 450 million. It will include USD 350 million in a Concessional line of credit and USD 100 million in grants." Jaishankar stated.

The USD 450 million package is currently being "finalised in close consultation with the government of Sri Lanka" to ensure the funds are directed toward the most critical infrastructure and recovery needs.

This latest move reaffirms India's "Neighbourhood First" policy, positioning New Delhi as the first responder and a steady partner in Sri Lanka's path to stability. (ANI)