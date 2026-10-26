Dubai Gold District plans to open a 24-karat gold walkway before the end of 2026, creating a new attraction for residents and tourists. Senior director Rashid Al Harmoudi said it is expected to open within the next two months. The announcement comes as Dubai celebrates Joyalukkas Jewellery’s Guinness World Records title.

Dubai is preparing to add another unusual attraction to its tourism offering, with plans to open a 24-karat gold walkway at Dubai Gold District before the end of 2026. The district describes it as the world's first and longest gold walkway, with visitors expected to be able to experience a golden path within the commercial area. Gulf Today reported the announcement. Rashid Al Harmoudi, Senior Director of the Commercial Sector at Dubai Gold District, said the walkway is expected to open within the next two months. An exact opening date and detailed information about its construction have not yet been announced. The project is intended to attract visitors while strengthening Dubai's position as an international centre for gold trading and jewellery.

Dubai Gold Walkway Announcement Comes Amid Jewellery Records

The announcement coincides with international attention on Dubai's gold and jewellery industry. Joyalukkas Jewellery achieved a Guinness World Records title for the heaviest pair of gold earrings, weighing 16.514 kilograms. The handcrafted earrings feature a traditional Indian jhumka design.

The walkway was announced around an event celebrating the record-breaking jewellery. However, the proposed attraction is a separate project, and details about its dimensions, cost and construction methods remain limited.

What Is Dubai Gold District?

Located in Deira, Dubai Gold District brings together businesses involved in gold retail, jewellery, bullion, wholesale trading and investment. The district was launched in January 2026 as a destination combining commercial activity with shopping and visitor experiences.

According to information cited in reports, it has more than 1,000 retailers across categories including gold, jewellery, perfumery, cosmetics and lifestyle products. The district is also planning a gold and jewellery trade exhibition that aims to become the largest of its kind in the Middle East.

Gold Businesses Record Growth

Al Harmoudi said the number of wholesale gold trading offices beginning operations in the district had increased by 20% since the start of 2026. New stores specialising in gold, jewellery, precious stones and luxury watches had risen by 15% over the same period.

Expansion work is underway to provide additional office and retail space for businesses seeking to establish operations there. Al Harmoudi expects the number of companies relocating to the district to grow by 10% to 20% over the coming year.

The walkway is expected to complement these commercial plans by giving residents and tourists another reason to visit the district. Its opening will add to Dubai's efforts to combine retail, gold trading and tourism, although visitors will need to await further announcements for confirmed dates and access details.