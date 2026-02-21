EAM S Jaishankar met Brazilian President Lula and appreciated his guidance on the strategic partnership. President Lula, on a state visit to India, received a ceremonial welcome and is set to meet PM Modi to impart new momentum to bilateral ties.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday met Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva here in the national capital and appreciated his guidance on taking forward the strategic partnership between New Delhi and Brasilia. In a post on X on Saturday, he expressed optimism that his meetings with PM Modi would impart new impetus to the relationship. "Honoured to call on President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of Brazil @LulaOficial, visiting India on a State Visit. Deeply appreciate his warm sentiments and guidance on advancing our Strategic Partnership. Confident that his meetings with PM @narendramodi later today will impart a new momentum to our ties."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Honoured to call on President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil @LulaOficial, visiting India on a State Visit. Deeply appreciate his warm sentiments and guidance on advancing our Strategic Partnership. Confident that his meetings with PM @narendramodi later today will… pic.twitter.com/mypMAR9qlz — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 21, 2026

Ceremonial Welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Earlier today, a ceremonial welcome was held on Saturday at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan for Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is on a state visit to India. President Lula was accorded the Guard of Honour at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The Brazilian President was received at the Rashtrapati Bhavan by PM Modi and President Droupadi Murmu.

Boosting Trade and Investment

On Friday, President Lula inaugurated the first office of the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex) in New Delhi. Sharing the details in a post on X he said that this would promote Brazilian products and services abroad and to attract foreign investments to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy.

Envoy Hails 'Historic' Bilateral Relations

Brazil's envoy to India, Kenneth da Nobrega, on Friday appreciated the efforts the Indian Government had put in organising the AI Impact Summit 2026. Futher he said that Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is on a State visit to India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi share a very good chemistry and that they are not only colleagues but also friends.

Speaking exclusively to ANI on the growing rapport between President Lula and PM Modi, he said, "This is taking the bilateral relations historically to a new level. There is a very good chemistry. I think they are not only colleagues, but they have become more and more friends. That's a fact."

"This is a historical summit in the Global South, and the Prime Minister Modi is really trying to include the Global South in this essential new wave of technology, which is AI, which will transform our lives, Brazil's ambassador to India said.

The Brazilian envoy to India said, "President Lula has come to India with the largest ever delegation, with more than 11 cabinet ministers, more than 300 businessmen, among them 50 CEOs. This is taking the bilateral relations historically to a new level."

Lula's visit to India follows a July 2025 visit to Brasilia by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the first by an Indian prime minister in more than 50 years.

The Brazilian President has arrived in India with large delegation of top CEOs of Brazilian companies. The CEOs are expected to participate in a Business Forum. (ANI)