External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held his fourth conversation with Iranian FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi, discussing bilateral matters, BRICS, and regional security amid escalating conflict that includes IAF strikes on Iran.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had another conversation with his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi and discussed bilateral matters and BRICS-related issues. In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Had another conversation with Iranian FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi yesterday night. Discussed bilateral matters as also BRICS related issues." This was the fourth conversation between the two leaders since the current round of conflict between the US and Israel on one side and Iran on the other.

Focus on Shipping Safety and Energy Security

Earlier, when Jaishankar spoke to his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, he discussed the safety of shipping and energy security, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press briefing External Affairs Spokesperson Jaiswal said the discussion focused on ensuring the safe passage of ships and maintaining stable energy supplies through the region.

"EAM and FM of Iran have had three conversations in the last few days. The last one discussed issues pertaining to safety of shipping and India's energy security. Beyond that, it would be premature for me to say anything," Jaiswal said.

Israeli Air Force Details Strikes on Iran

Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Force on Friday said that it had completed waves of strikes targeting the infrastructure of the Iranian regime "In Tehran, Shiraz, and Ahvaz simultaneously: The Air Force completed waves of strikes targeting infrastructure of the Iranian terror regime The Air Force, under the direction of Military Intelligence, completed several waves of strikes over the past day targeting infrastructure of the Iranian terror regime in Tehran, Shiraz, and Ahvaz simultaneously. In Shiraz in southern Iran: An underground site used by the Iranian terror regime for the production and storage of ballistic missiles intended for launch toward the State of Israel was struck. In Tehran: Sites and a central base of the air defence array in the Iranian terror regime were struck," the IAF said.

"In addition, numerous sites used for the production of various combat means, air defence systems, and components of ballistic missiles were struck.

Simultaneously, in Ahvaz in western Iran: Headquarters of various regime bodies were struck. Activity by soldiers of the Iranian terror regime was identified in the struck headquarters, and dozens of soldiers operated from them to advance and carry out terror attacks against the State of Israel and countries in the region. The completed strikes are part of the phase of deepening the damage to the core arrays of the Iranian terror regime and its foundations," it added.

Escalating Tensions in West Asia

Joint US-Israeli military operations that resulted in the killing of Iran's former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has escalated tension across West Asia. on February 28. In retaliation, Iran targeted Israeli and US assets across several Gulf countries, disrupting key shipping routes and affecting global energy markets. As the war enters its 14th day, the exchange of fire continues with threats of Iran closing the Strait of Hormuz, disrupting the energy needs of several nations. (ANI)