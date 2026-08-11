India and Nepal have signed MoUs for eight development projects in health, education, and agriculture. These initiatives, valued at NPR 803 million, are part of India's High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs) framework.

The Embassy of India in Nepal and various Nepali government bodies on Tuesday inked Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) for the execution of eight projects across the education, health and agriculture sectors utilising Indian grant aid, the Indian Embassy stated.

The eight developmental initiatives, carrying an estimated total value of NPR 803 million, are set to be executed via local government entities and institutions under the Government of Nepal. Chosen under India's High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs) framework, the schemes will be rolled out across diverse regions of the Himalayan nation, the Embassy stated.

Details of the Development Initiatives

The agreements were signed between the Embassy of India in Kathmandu, Nepal's Ministry of Land Management, Cooperatives, Federal Affairs and General Administration, alongside the designated project execution authorities of the Nepali administration.

The initiatives incorporate the digitalisation of B P Koirala Institute of Health and Sciences (BPKIHS) in Sunsari district's Dharan; the building of a Krishi Utpadan Sankalan Tatha Bikri Kendra in Bhojpur district's Temkemaiyung Rural Municipality; and the construction of a Municipal Agricultural and Livestock Center Building in Dhading district's Jwalamukhi Rural Municipality. Likewise, the undertakings encompass the construction of the building of Belbari Multiple Campus in Morang district's Belbari Municipality; a 10-bed hospital in Dailekh district's Dungeshwor Rural Municipality; an Agriculture Promotion Centre in Humla district's Sarkegad Rural Municipality; a cold store in Syangja district's Kaligandaki Rural Municipality; and a 15-bed hospital building in Sunsari district's Barju Rural Municipality.

A Legacy of Partnership: HICDPs in Nepal

The Embassy of India noted that the ventures are intended to bolster progress in key priority areas, encompassing health, education and agriculture. Since 2003, the Indian government has taken up 605 HICDPs throughout Nepal, which includes the eight initiatives under the latest MoUs, the Embassy stated. Out of the total ventures, 512 have been successfully delivered in sectors such as health, education, agriculture, drinking water, connectivity, sanitation and the development of public utilities, whereas the remaining schemes are progressing through various stages of execution.

The Embassy stated that the rollout of HICDPs demonstrates India's persistent backing for Nepal's developmental endeavours and the upgrading of infrastructure in key sectors. As close neighbours, India and Nepal maintain wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation, the Embassy stated, adding that HICDPs form an integral component of the ongoing development partnership between the two nations.

Community-Driven Development

"For over seven decades, India and Nepal have been partners in efforts towards shared progress and prosperity. A key pillar of this partnership is the High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs) programme, which supports development at the grassroots level across Nepal. These projects are identified and proposed primarily by Nepal's local governments, and are thus driven by local priorities and community needs," the Embassy of India in Kathmandu posted on X Tuesday evening.

HICDPs have delivered benefits to populations throughout Nepal, demonstrating an expansive geographic footprint across provinces such as Koshi, Madhesh, Bagmati, Gandaki, Lumbini, Karnali and Sudurpashchim. A further 107 initiatives extend across multiple districts, widening their influence beyond provincial borders.

Support Beyond Infrastructure

"Beyond infrastructure development, India has also supported health and education institutions across Nepal through the gifting of 1,049 ambulances and 381 school buses. These ambulances cover all 77 districts of Nepal, while the school buses support educational institutions in 65 districts, including remote and underserved areas," the Embassy mentioned. (ANI)