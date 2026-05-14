Ahead of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' meet in New Delhi, EAM S Jaishankar met with his Indonesian counterpart Sugiono to review their strategic partnership. Jaishankar also held bilateral talks with ministers from Russia, Brazil, and South Africa.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono in the national capital, ahead of the BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting scheduled to take place later today. In a post on X, Jaishankar stated that he received the progress made with his Indonesian counterpart under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries and cooperation within the ASEAN framework. "Glad to welcome FM Sugiono of Indonesia. Reviewed the progress of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and our cooperation with ASEAN," the post read.

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India and Indonesia established the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership back in May 2018 during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first official visit to the southeast asian counrty.

India Hosts BRICS Foreign Ministers

New Delhi is poised to become a focal point of international relations from May 14 to May 15 as it is set to host the BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting. This significant gathering serves as a cornerstone of India's 2026 chairship, highlighting its leadership within the newly enlarged multilateral alliance.

India officially assumed the BRICS Chairmanship on January 1 this year, taking over from Brazil. This marks the fourth time India has held the presidency of the influential bloc, having previously hosted summits in 2012, 2016, and 2021.

Jaishankar Holds Other Bilateral Talks

On Wednesday, Jaishanakr also held a meeting with his counterparts from Russia, Brazil, the Maldives and South Africa.

Meeting with Russian FM

Duirng his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the EAM stated that both leaders had discussions covering various aspects of the India-Russia Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership, including trade and investment, energy and connectivity, science and technology. Discussion also took place on other global and multilateral issues.

"This evening, had a productive exchange of views with FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia here in Delhi. Our conversation touched upon several aspects of the India-Russia Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership, including trade & investment, energy & connectivity, science & technology, as well as facilitating mobility of skills & talent. Other global and multilateral issues of mutual interest were also discussed," the EAM stated in a post on X.