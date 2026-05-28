Indian High Commission in Canberra lauds Australian PM Albanese's remarks praising India's role and the diaspora's contribution. The PM's words reflect the growing strength of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The Indian High Commission in Canberra on Thursday expressed deep appreciation to the remarks by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in the Australian Parliament, where he highlighted the consequential role of India and lauded the contribution of the Indian diaspora in strengthening Australia.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, the High Commission said that Prime Minister's words reflect the growing strength of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, built on shared democratic values and vibrant people-to-people ties. https://x.com/HCICanberra/status/2059884836840706476?s=20

Albanese Lauds India and Diaspora

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in his remarks had said how India is one of the largest growing economies and added, "That is an extraordinary opportunity for us in our region. We are a Pacific nation, but we are also an Indian Ocean nation as well. Our trading relationship has been enhanced by the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement, and we're further drawn together through culture, education, and the international language of cricket."

He recalled his visits to India and said, "It is a wonderful experience to see the first-hand warmth that is there. Likewise, I will have the privilege of hosting Prime Minister Modi here soon, a privilege I look forward to repeating for the second time." Albanese remarked how Prime Minister Modi's visit will be made extraordinary by the million-strong Indian Australian community-- the largest growing migrant community in Australia. He lauded the community for its hard work and for strengthening the Australian economy, along with enhancing society.

PM Modi Meets Australian Foreign Minister

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and discussed the growing India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. In a post on X, PM Modi said that India and Australia will continue to work for a free, open, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. "Happy to receive Senator Penny Wong, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Australia. We discussed the growing India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in areas such as defence, trade, technology and ensuring supply chain resilience. India and Australia will continue to work for a free, open, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific," PM Modi said.

17th Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue

Wong was in India to participate in the Quad Foreign Ministers Meeting. During her visit, she also joined External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for the 17th Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue in New Delhi. Wong underlined that Australia remains "committed to remaining a reliable partner" for India, underscoring the depth and growing significance of bilateral ties.

The Dialogue reviewed the steady progress of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The leaders covered economic and energy issues, including renewable and nuclear, defence and maritime security cooperation, science and tech, cyber issues, critical minerals, space and sports. They also exchanged views on the Indo-Pacific, the situation in West Asia, and other regional, global & multilateral issues. EAM in a post on X highlighted how the talks demonstrated the strength and expanse of India-Australia ties.

(ANI)