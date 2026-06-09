EAM S Jaishankar highlighted transformations in India's foreign policy over 12 years of PM Modi's government, citing better support for Indians abroad, seamless passport services, effective crisis evacuations, and increased global opportunities.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday shared key transformations in India's foreign policy and the Ministry of External Affairs, 12 years since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath. He highlighted how strides had been made in the last twelve years through facilities such as fullest support to Indians abroad through Embassies, expanded use of the Indian Community Welfare Fund, creation of digital platforms for grievance redressal and feedback.

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Jaishankar noted how there now stand 44 Embassies and Consulates to address the needs of Indians living and going abroad. "Indian diplomacy works 24/7 for the nation. Indians travel abroad today with greater confidence and a stronger sense of pride", he said on X.

Key Transformations Highlighted

Jaishankar recalled how India effectively responded to crisis situations, including through evacuations and listed Ukraine, Israel, Afghanistan and Sudan as some examples. He underlined how Indians are now accessing the global workplace and becoming part of the global workforce, with 21 mobility partnerships to date.

In a post on X, he further highlighted how the process of passport issuance and attestation of documents has become a seamless experience for the common citizen. He shared how Indian businesses are now getting market access abroad and enhancing exports, and how there is now enabled entry of Indian products and services into new markets through development projects. He underlined how there is instituted welfare measures for Indian students abroad and the promotion of Indian culture and enhanced appreciation of our heritage and traditions in other nations.

12 years ago, Shri @narendramodi took oath as Prime Minister of India. In the last #12YearsOfSewa, the Ministry of External Affairs and the foreign policy of Bharat have undergone a transformation. ✅ Made passport-issuance and attestation of documents a seamless experience… — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 9, 2026

PM Modi Reflects on 12 Years of Governance

Earlier in a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted how the past 12 years of the government have been dedicated to trust, development, and public welfare. The Prime Minister noted that with the blessings of 140 crore countrymen and the spirit of Nation First, no stone has been left unturned in empowering the youth, women, and farmer brothers and sisters.

PM Modi observed that it is the result of relentless efforts that today the country has gained a new identity across the world, from infrastructure to the digital revolution. To realise the resolution of a Viksit Bharat, the Prime Minister affirmed that the government will continue to move forward on this path of service, good governance, and prosperity. (ANI)