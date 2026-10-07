EAM S Jaishankar met Georgian FM Maka Botchorishvili in Abu Dhabi to discuss expanding cooperation. During his two-day visit, Jaishankar will also review the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and attend the 2nd Raisina Middle East Forum.

Jaishankar meets Georgian FM

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Georgia's Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili on the sidelines of his official visit to the UAE and discussed business, connectivity, culture and people-to-people ties. In an X post on Wednesday, Jaishankar said, "Glad to meet FM Maka Botchorishvili @MakaB__ of Georgia." Glad to meet FM Maka Botchorishvili @MakaB__ of Georgia. Our ties, including in trade, tourism & education, have been expanding. Discussed further deepening cooperation in business, connectivity, culture & people-to-people domains. Also talked about current regional developments. 🇮🇳 🇬🇪 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 14, 2026 "Our ties, including in trade, tourism & education, have been expanding. Discussed further deepening cooperation in business, connectivity, culture & people-to-people domains. Also talked about current regional developments," he added.

Jaishankar in UAE for Strategic Partnership Review

Jaishankar arrived in Abu Dhabi for a two-day visit to the UAE to review the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and attend the 2nd Raisina Middle East Forum. Upon arrival, Jaishankar was welcomed by the UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation, Reem Al Hashimy. "Arrived in Abu Dhabi. Thank Minister Reem Al Hashimy for the warm welcome. Look forward to my discussions," Jaishankar said in a post on X. The Ministry of External Affairs said that during the visit, Jaishankar is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan to comprehensively review the progress of the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The talks are expected to focus on deepening strategic cooperation, trade, and economic engagement between the two nations. Additionally, the External Affairs Minister will participate in discussions at the second edition of the Raisina Middle East event taking place in Abu Dhabi, addressing key geopolitical and strategic issues facing the region.

Regional Tensions in Focus

The visit comes amid ongoing tensions in West Asia. Earlier on Monday, UAE presidential adviser Anwar Gargash called for reviving joint Gulf action, particularly in security and defence, and strengthening the collective security framework amid escalating Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia. A recent attack at Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport killed 13 people, including an Indian national. "Since the onset of the aggression against the Arab Gulf states, stemming from the aggressor's misguided assessment that they were the weakest link in a war we sought to avoid, it has become clear that we are all targeted, and that our security is indivisible. For targeting the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia undermines the security of the UAE and all Gulf states," Gargash said. "There is a pressing need to revive joint Gulf action, particularly in its security and defence aspects, and to strengthen the collective security framework. This is the dimension that has witnessed grave neglect, which has emboldened others to overreach against us. Gulf security is a shared responsibility that brooks no leniency or delay," he added. (ANI)