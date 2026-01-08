EAM S Jaishankar met French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot in Paris, discussing bilateral cooperation, the Horizon 2047 Roadmap, and India-EU ties. They also shared views on global issues, highlighting their strategic partnership.

Strengthening Strategic Partnership

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his French counterpart, Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot on Wednesday (local time). The two leaders discussed advancing bilateral cooperation and elevating India-EU engagement, while also sharing perspectives on contemporary global developments.

EAM said that the session on bilateral cooperation would take forward our wide-ranging agenda, and also aim at generating new ideas on implementing the Horizon 2047 Roadmap.

A Partnership Amid Global Uncertainty

In his opening remarks during the meeting, EAM Jaishankar highlighted how France is amongst India's oldest partners and how this meeting is place in the larger context of considerable "global uncertainty." "France is amongst our oldest strategic partners, the first in Europe and I believe, Minister, that our continuous conversation is an important part of nurturing that relationship. Our particular meeting takes place in the larger context of considerable global uncertainty, and in such a situation it is natural that Strategic Partners consult very closely."

He remarked how New Delhi and Paris are making full use of the various mechanisms in different domains and had a "very productive exchange of views on global and regional issues".

Commitment to a Multipolar World

Speaking about how the two countries are active in the international arena, they are committed to multipolarity and their working together is important not only for the bilateral relationship but also for stabilizing the global politics. "Apart from our bilateral ties, we are both very active in the international arena. This year we chaired the BRICS, you chaired the G7. We are both members of the G20. We are also otherwise active in a number of international organisations. So as two nations committed to multi-polarity, I believe that working together is important for ourselves, also for stabilizing the global politics at this stage... Let me conclude that by adding that we are expecting President Macron in India very soon. So part of what we would be devoting ourselves is to prepare for that."

He also shared the details from the meeting in a post on X. Today’s wide-ranging discussions with Foreign Minister @jnbarrot of France were driven by the comfort and depth of our Strategic Partnership. Spoke about advancing our bilateral cooperation and taking India - EU engagement to a higher level. Also shared perspectives on… pic.twitter.com/9GLHSOCkww — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 7, 2026

EAM's Two-Nation European Visit

The External Affairs Minister is on a two-nation visit, as earlier he met with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Xavier Bettel and the Grand Duke Guillaume of Luxembourg. He also interacted with the members of the Indian Community in Luxembourg.

As per the MEA, "EAM will also address the 31st edition of the French Ambassadors' Conference as the Guest of Honour." (ANI)