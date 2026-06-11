EAM S Jaishankar met Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen in Helsinki, reviewing their Strategic Partnership and discussing cooperation in emerging technologies like AI, 6G, and semiconductors before his participation in the Kultaranta Talks.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen in Helsinki, where the two leaders reviewed progress under the India-Finland Strategic Partnership and discussed expanding cooperation in key emerging technology sectors.

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In a post on X, sharing details of the meeting, Jaishankar said, "Good to meet FM @elinavaltonen of Finland today in Helsinki." Good to meet FM @elinavaltonen of Finland today in Helsinki. Reviewed the progress of our Strategic Partnership on Digitalisation and Sustainability. Discussed cooperation on start-ups, AI, semiconductors, critical minerals, quantum technologies, 6G, clean energy and space.… pic.twitter.com/mw2JuzXtuq — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 11, 2026

According to the minister, both sides reviewed "the progress of our Strategic Partnership on Digitalisation and Sustainability. Discussed cooperation on start-ups, AI, semiconductors, critical minerals, quantum technologies, 6G, clean energy and space."

In the meeting acccording to Jaishankar, both the leaders also agreed to "deepen trade & investment, while maintaining the momentum of our political engagement." The EAM also looked forward to engaging with the Finnish leadership and other colleagues at the Kultaranta Talks. He said, "Look forward to engaging with the Finnish leadership and other colleagues at the Kultaranta Talks later today."

Jaishankar's Visit to Bulgaria

Earlier on Wednesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar paid a visit to Bulgaria and interacted with the senior leadership with discussions focused on bilateral cooperation, partnership between India and the European Union and what the two countries can do together going forward. He shared the details in his press remarks after the meeting with his Bulgarian counterpart, Velislava Petrova-Chamova.

Jaishankar noted how India and Bulgaria have longstanding ties with the task now at hand to "refashion that into a contemporary and forward-looking relationship". He underlined India offers great opportunities and said, "India's growing at 7-8 per cent annually offers many new opportunities." He listed that within India, opportunities exist in sectors such as engineering and defence and that out of India, our companies are making new investments and seeking further collaborations.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held high-level talks with Bulgarian leaders, including Prime Minister Rumen Radev and Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova-Chamova, focusing on expanding bilateral cooperation across a wide range of sectors and strengthening India's engagement with Bulgaria and the European Union. During his talks with his Bulgarian counterpart, the EAM noted that both sides "reviewed the full spectrum of India-Bulgaria relations and explored new avenues for cooperation, particularly in the context of the India-EU FTA negotiations conclusion, the Strategic & Defence Partnership, and the Comprehensive Mobility Cooperation Framework."

EAM is currently on a visit to Finland, where he will participate in the 14th edition of the Kultaranta Talks. This year's edition will be held on the theme 'A World in Transition: Global, Regional and Local Perspectives'. During the visit, he will also hold meetings with his Finnish counterpart and other senior leadership, as per the statement by the MEA.