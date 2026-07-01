On Canada Day, EAM S Jaishankar greeted Canadian FM Anita Anand and looked forward to deepening bilateral ties. This comes as Canada pivots towards a strategic defence partnership with India, boosting its own military expenditure.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday extended Canada Day greetings to Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand. Jaishankar said he looked forward to deepening the bilateral ties between both countries.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, he said, "Warm greetings to FM Anita Anand, the Government and people of Canada on the occasion of Canada Day. Look forward to deepening our bilateral ties." Warm greetings to FM @AnitaAnandMP, the Government and people of Canada on the occasion of Canada Day. Look forward to deepening our bilateral ties. 🇮🇳🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/yoOryuocBu — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 1, 2026

Earlier on Tuesday, Canadian Embassy in India celebrated the occasion. In a post on X, the Embassy said, "Canada Day countdown: High Commission staff celebrated Canada Day and reflected on the strong momentum in Canada-India relations as we look forward to more to come. Our offices in India will be closed tomorrow for Canada Day." 🇨🇦✨ #CanadaDay countdown: 📸 High Commission staff celebrated Canada Day and reflected on the strong momentum in Canada-India relations as we look forward to more to come. Our offices in India will be closed tomorrow for Canada Day. pic.twitter.com/vAjABVAGcM — Canada in India (@CanadainIndia) June 30, 2026

History of Canada Day

The government of Canada in its website states that Canada Day is a day to reflect on what it means to be Canadian, to share what makes them proud and to celebrate in their own way. This pride is reflected in as many ways as there are Canadians. Canada Day highlights the richness of their land, diversity, culture, contributions, but above all, the people.

Since 1868, July 1 is an opportunity for Canadians from all communities to come together. On July 1, 1867, the British North America Act (today known as the Constitution Act, 1867) created Canada. On June 20, 1868, Governor General Lord Monck signed a proclamation that requested all Queen's subjects across Canada to celebrate July 1.

In 1879, a federal law makde July 1 a statutory holiday as the "anniversary of Confederation," which is later called "Dominion Day." On October 27, 1982, July 1, "Dominion Day" officially became Canada Day, the website stated.

Deepening Defence Partnership

Meanwhile, Canada is aggressively pivoting toward a deepened strategic and industrial defence partnership with India, anchored by a historic surge in Canadian military expenditure and a renewed era of bilateral stability. Speaking to ANI, Canadian High Commissioner to India Chris Cooter on June 22, outlined a vision where Canada's rapidly expanding defence budget, set to climb toward 5% of GDP, will create unprecedented opportunities for collaborative ventures with the Indian defence and aerospace sectors. (ANI)