Jain monk Acharya Lokesh Muni has been invited to the state funeral of Iran's ex-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain and MoS Pabitra Margherita will represent the Indian government at the two-day ceremony in Tehran.

Indian Jain monk and spiritual leader Acharya Lokesh Muni, who founded the international social organisation Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti, has been formally invited to attend the state funeral ceremony of Iran's former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in Tehran. A prominent global peace ambassador and social reformer, he is widely recognised for his decades-long dedication to promoting non-violence (Ahimsa) and interfaith dialogue.

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The official invitation was extended by the International Relations Department of the Office of the Supreme Leader of Iran, which formally communicated the development to the spiritual leader. In a formal letter signed by Mohsen Qummi, Director of the International Relations Department, the office conveyed its "highest compliments" and stated that it has the "distinct honour to extend a formal invitation" to the spiritual leader. The communication formally conveyed the passing of the former Supreme Leader, noting, "It is with profound sorrow and deep regret that we announce the Martyrdom (Shahadat) of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, His Eminence Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on 28 February, 2026. In accordance with the national period of mourning and the protocols of Iran, a state funeral ceremony will be held in Tehran." Further emphasising the enduring relationship between New Delhi and Tehran, the invite stated, "In light of the profound historical and strategic ties that bind Iran and the Republic of India, I consider it a great honour to invite Your Excellency, as a distinguished guest of the Indian nation, to attend this solemn ceremony. Your presence would serve as a testament to the deep-rooted friendship and mutual respect between our two great ancient civilizations."

Official Indian Delegation

Meanwhile, Bihar Governor Lieutenant General (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain and Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita will represent India at the funeral ceremony next month, according to Iranian sources. The two dignitaries are expected to attend the ceremonies on behalf of the Government of India, marking New Delhi's official representation at the event after Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian had earlier sent a formal invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Bihar Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain and Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita to attend the funeral ceremony of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on behalf of the Indian government," the sources said.

Regional Context and New Leadership

The strikes triggered a widespread conflict in the West Asia region, after which Khamenei's son, Mojtaba Khamenei, was appointed as the new Supreme Leader of Iran. Last month, the US and Iran agreed to a 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at ending the hostilities in the region and opening a 60-day dialogue window for technical talks, including discussions over the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's nuclear programme.

Funeral Arrangements in Tehran

Providing details on the upcoming proceedings, Iranian state media Press TV reported that authorities in Iran have announced detailed arrangements for the two-day public farewell and funeral ceremonies, with officials expecting one of the largest public gatherings in the country's history. In a televised interview, the commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Tehran Command, Brigadier General Hassan Hassanzadeh, who also heads the headquarters overseeing the funeral arrangements, stated that the ceremonies would be held on July 4 and 5. According to Press TV, citing Hassanzadeh, the public farewell ceremony will begin at 6 am (local time) on July 4 at Tehran's Imam Khomeini Grand Prayer Grounds, continuing until 8:00 pm (local time), with funeral prayers scheduled for the morning of July 5.

The IRGC commander explained that authorities had decided against using a single procession route after technical assessments concluded that no individual street in Tehran could safely accommodate the anticipated turnout, which preliminary estimates project at between 12 million and 15 million participants, with some assessments suggesting it could reach as high as 20 million. Instead, the procession will move along a broader corridor across the capital, with vehicle access restricted within the zone.

Logistical Mobilisation

Hassanzadeh added that executive agencies, municipal authorities, healthcare providers, military and law enforcement organisations, cultural institutions, and public service bodies have all been mobilised for the event. Tehran's metro network and municipal bus fleet will operate at full capacity, while five dedicated service centres will operate around the Prayer Grounds to offer drinking water, meals, medical assistance, and other welfare services. (ANI)