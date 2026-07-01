Venezuela quake survivors are relying on volunteers and donations as aid reaches devastated La Guaira. Grateful residents praise the kindness of strangers, saying public support has become a lifeline while many remain homeless after the deadly earthquakes.

Queues to receive aid in Venezuela's La Guaira get longer every day, as people made homeless by two horrific earthquakes last week have nowhere else to go.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Ordinary Venezuelans have taken matters into their own hands following last week's twin tremors that killed almost 2,000 people and affected over 15,000 more, according to official figures.

Donations and volunteers from across the country have swept into the hardest-hit state of La Guaira, which authorities have declared a "disaster zone."

Private vehicles distribute everything from water and food to toilet paper and soap, while trucks belonging to the World Central Kitchen NGO trundle through the coastal city.

"Without this I don't know what we would do," said 24-year-old Nataly Cardona, who escaped her apartment alive but is now forced to stay on the street.

With every passing hour, it becomes a little trickier to find food and water in the markets of La Guaira, which was decimated by Wednesday's quakes of magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5.

"We spend as many hours as we have to, depending on how much we need it," said Raoni Izaguirre, who had been standing in line for an hour under the blazing sun.

Izaguirre, who was taken in by a relative after losing his home, told AFP the donations were indispensable.

Those who didn't lose everything are out in full force to help residents who weren't as lucky.

"I feel guilty about eating, because every time I eat I think there's someone who has nothing to eat," said Aysmar Lopez, a young woman bringing home-cooked meals to several shelters.

Pink Brigade

Doctors and vets have also arrived in La Guaira to help.

Kerlis Artigas, 30, is a physician who came from another state as part of the "Pink Brigade," a team of medical specialists and students caring for the injured and donating much-needed medication.

The group, identifiable by their pink armbands, spent Tuesday talking to people staying in an improvised shelter on a golf course, where mobile medical facilities staffed by doctors from Mexico, Italy, El Salvador and elsewhere are also operating.

High blood pressure, nervous breakdowns, respiratory problems, fever and dehydration feature among the most common ailments at the site housing hundreds, according to several doctors consulted.

Jesus Perez, a vet in Caracas, is one of several from his profession who brought food, IV fluids and medicines to treat injured or dehydrated pets.

"We also set up a communication network because we want to help reunite rescued dogs and cats with their owners. It was the least we could do," said Perez.

Inaction

Authorities have set up assistance points throughout the city's battered streets.

But survivors say they feel more at ease with foreigners and volunteers than with their own government.

"The people helping us here are those who come from outside," said Tibisay Mendez.

"The police and officials they've sent here just stand around taking photos and making TikToks," she added.

"The government's inaction is unjustifiable," said Izaguirre.

"If Venezuela had many resources, state agencies could use them to help us," he said.

"But they just sit back and only wait for the support we so badly need to come from other countries."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)