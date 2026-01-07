EAM S Jaishankar voiced India's concern over Venezuela, urging dialogue for the people's well-being. The MEA also called for a peaceful resolution, issuing a travel advisory, while a former envoy called India's stance 'very measured'.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday (local time) said India is concerned about the recent developments in Venezuela, marking the first strong public statement after the latest US actions in the South American country. "Yes, we are concerned at developments in Venezuela. We would urge all parties to sit down and come to the position of well being and safety of the people of Venezuela because at the end of the day that is our concern and we would want Venezuela the country with whom over many many years we had very good relations. So we would like the people to come out well"," Jaishankar said. He made the remarks on the sidelines of his meeting with Luxembourg's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Xavier Bettel, during which the two leaders reviewed bilateral ties.

MEA Expresses Concern, Issues Advisory

Earlier on Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had also expressed deep concern over the situation in Venezuela and called for a peaceful resolution through dialogue. In a statement, the MEA said it was closely monitoring the developments in the country. "Recent developments in Venezuela are a matter of deep concern. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation. India reaffirms its support to the well-being and safety of the people of Venezuela. We call upon all concerned to address issues peacefully through dialogue, ensuring peace and stability of the region," the MEA said. The ministry added that the Indian Embassy in Caracas is in touch with members of the Indian community and will continue to provide all possible assistance.

On Saturday, the MEA also issued an advisory for Indian citizens in view of the unfolding situation in Venezuela. "In view of recent developments in Venezuela, Indian nationals are strongly advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Venezuela. All Indians who are in Venezuela for any reason are advised to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements, and remain in contact with Embassy of India in Caracas through their email id: cons.caracas@mea.gov.in or the emergency phone number +58-412-9584288 (also for WhatsApp calls)," the MEA said.

Former Envoy Calls India's Stance 'Measured'

Meanwhile, Former Indian Ambassador to Venezuela Y.K. Sinha on Monday called India's statement on the US air strikes on Venezuela and the capture of deposed Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro and his wife as "very measured", saying New Delhi has to remain mindful of its bilateral ties with the United States and other countries. Sinha noted that most countries, including European nations, have responded cautiously to the US action, with China and Russia being the main exceptions that strongly condemned the strikes on a sovereign nation.

Speaking to ANI, Sinha said, "I think the international community has by and large not supported the action. There are some exceptions. I think Israel and Argentina perhaps, but most countries have been measured in their, except China and Russia who have condemned it. Russia was among the first. India's reaction or statement that has come out from the External Affairs Ministry is very measured and obviously doesn't want to apportion blame at this stage . Because we have to be mindful of our own bilateral relations with the United States and other countries."

US Strike and Maduro's Capture

This comes after the US launched a strike on Venezuela and captured Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, who are currently in US custody at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, New York. The couple pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges related to drugs and weapons. (ANI)