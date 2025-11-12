EAM S Jaishankar met his Canadian counterpart, Anita Anand, at the G7 meeting in Niagara, discussing the India-Canada Roadmap 2025. He also held a series of diplomatic engagements with counterparts from several other nations to boost cooperation.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday (local time) met with his Canadian counterpart, Foreign Minister Anita Anand, on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Niagara and discussed the ongoing progress in bilateral cooperation under the India-Canada Roadmap 2025.

In a post on X, Jaishankar expressed his pleasure at meeting Anand and acknowledged Canada's role in hosting the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting. "Delighted to meet with FM Anita Anand of Canada today. Congratulated her on hosting the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting. Appreciated the progress in implementation of the New Roadmap 2025. Look forward to the further rebuilding of our bilateral partnership," Jaishankar said. https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1988431195064127705

Last month, following a meeting between Jaishankar and Anand during her official visit to India, both leaders reached a consensus on a New Roadmap for India-Canada relations, based on mutual respect for shared democratic values, the rule of law, and a commitment to upholding the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, as per a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Jaishankar's Broader Diplomatic Engagements

The meeting with Anand in Canada comes amid Jaishankar's series of diplomatic engagements in Canada with his counterparts from South Africa, Mexico, France, Germany, and Brazil, as well as the Premier of Saskatchewan Province, Scott Moe, to strengthen cooperation across multiple sectors.

Meetings with North American Counterparts

Earlier, Jaishankar met South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola and Mexican Foreign Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente. With de la Fuente, the EAM focused on expanding collaboration in trade, health, pharmaceuticals, and science and technology.

He also met Premier Scott Moe of Saskatchewan, with talks centred on deepening cooperation in energy, food, and fertilisers. "A pleasure to meet FM Dr Juan Ramon de la Fuente of Mexico. Discussed further advancing our cooperation across business, trade, health & pharmaceuticals, and science & technology," Jaishankar stated in a post on X. "Good to meet again with the Premier of Saskatchewan Province, Scott Moe. Discussed opportunities to enhance cooperation in energy, food and fertiliser. Value his warm sentiments towards our relationship," the EAM said in another post.

Talks with European and Brazilian Counterparts

In other bilateral engagements, Jaishankar held discussions with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, focusing on advancing the India-Germany strategic partnership and India-EU ties, and exchanged views on developments in West Asia, Afghanistan, and the Indo-Pacific. He also met with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, during which both sides reviewed their strategic partnership and discussed cooperation in multilateral and plurilateral platforms. His meeting with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira explored ways to enhance cooperation in trade, investment, health, and technology.

India's Participation at G7 Meeting

Jaishankar is visiting Canada from November 11 to 13 to attend the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting with Outreach Partners, at the invitation of Canada's Foreign Minister, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

India's participation in the G7 meeting highlights its commitment to engaging with global partners on shared challenges and amplifying the voice of the Global South in international forums.

The gathering brings together foreign ministers from G7 members--Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union--along with outreach nations including India, Australia, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, South Korea, South Africa, and Ukraine. (ANI)