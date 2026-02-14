At the Munich Security Conference, EAM S Jaishankar stressed that lasting international partnerships need sustained trust-building, not just high-level visits. He noted the world's shift to multipolarity and called for deeper mutual understanding.

Building Trust in a Multipolar World

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday stressed that enduring international partnerships require sustained trust-building beyond high-level visits and formal agreements, as he shared the stage with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul at the Munich Security Conference.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Participating in a conversation titled 'Navigating Uncertainty: India and Germany in a World in Disarray', Jaishankar reflected on the evolving global order and the importance of strengthening India's ties with Europe and Germany.

In the broader geopolitical landscape, Jaishankar said the world is moving toward a highly multipolar order, with more centres of decision-making emerging. "I would say the world is heading towards greater multipolarity, that there will be many more independent or autonomous centres of decision making. Probably the most interesting for many of us is Europe, because we have seen in some ways a sort of strategic reawakening of Europe in the last few years," he said.

Against this backdrop, the minister underlined that partnerships must be nurtured steadily and cannot rely solely on optics or episodic engagement. "Relationships don't happen just by visits and agreements and headline news or even discussions here. They need a lot of comfort building," Jaishankar said.

He added that both sides must invest in deepening mutual understanding. "We need India and Europe and India and Germany to work to build that level of comfort," the Foreign Affairs Minister noted.

India's Role in Global Security

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday met with G7 Foreign Ministers and their global counterparts at the Munich Security Conference 2026, reiterating India's support for the UN80 agenda and underscoring New Delhi's role in safeguarding global security.

He also emphasised India's role in safeguarding the sea lines of communication, acting as a first responder in crises, strengthening port security, and contributing to resilient submarine cable infrastructure.

India-EU Free Trade Agreement Finalised

In India-EU relations, the India-EU Free Trade Agreement was finalised in January 2026 following lengthy negotiations, eliminating tariffs on over 90 per cent of goods traded between the two sides.

According to a sectoral analysis by credit rating agency ICRA, the agreement grants India preferential zero-duty access on 97 per cent of EU tariff lines, covering nearly 99.5 per cent of the value of Indian exports, while India will cut or eliminate tariffs on 92 per cent of its tariff lines for EU imports.

Agricultural and processed food exports, such as tea, coffee, spices, fruits, vegetables, and marine products, will gain preferential access to the EU market. Marine exports are expected to benefit from tariff reductions of up to 26 per cent, supporting coastal employment and export growth.

Labour-intensive sectors such as leather, footwear, furniture, and rubber products are also expected to see gains.

At the same time, sensitive sectors, including dairy, cereals, and poultry, have been safeguarded to protect farmers and MSMEs. (ANI)