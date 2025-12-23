EAM S Jaishankar met Sri Lankan Tamil leaders, assuring them of India's commitment to post-Cyclone Ditwah reconstruction. He also told Sri Lanka's FM that India is prioritising aid delivery and will support its economy via tourism and FDI.

Jaishankar meets Tamil leaders, underlines reconstruction commitment

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held talks with Sri Lankan Tamil leaders. Jaishankar highlighted India's efforts in reconstruction post Cyclone Ditwah havoc.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, he said, "Interacted with Sri Lankan Tamil leaders this afternoon. Underlined our commitment and efforts towards post-Ditwah reconstruction and rehabilitation." Interacted with Sri Lankan Tamil leaders this afternoon. Underlined our commitment and efforts towards post Ditwah reconstruction and rehabilitation.#NeighbourhoodFirst #OperationSagarBandhu #VisionMAHASAGAR 🇮🇳 🇱🇰 pic.twitter.com/tp808Fja1H — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) December 23, 2025

India prioritises fastest aid delivery

Earlier in the day, during a press statement at a meeting with Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath, Jaishankar said India was prioritising the fastest delivery of aid to the country, given the damage caused by the cyclone.

"We are conscious that work towards mitigating the impact of Cyclone Ditwah on the people of Sri Lanka must be done in the quickest time possible. We are discussing an effective coordination mechanism for the earliest possible delivery," he said.

Boosting economy and standing in solidarity

To boost the economy, Jaishankar said India will continue to encourage tourist travel to Sri Lanka. "Let me also add that there are other ways by which India can and will be of support to Sri Lanka. You are a significant tourism economy and Minister, let me assure you that we will continue to encourage tourism traffic from India in that regard. Similarly, an increase in Foreign Direct Investment from India can also boost your economy at a critical time. Our discussions will therefore keep in mind promoting a deeper cooperative relationship between our two countries," he said.

Jaishankar further recognised that India stood with Sri Lanka as it sought to rise from this challenging period.

"Friends, we fully recognise that this is a very difficult period for Sri Lanka. Just as it was recovering from the economic crisis of 2022, this natural disaster has created new difficulties. We have seen in the past the strong resolve and strength among the people of Sri Lanka to overcome challenges and to march ahead. I can assure you that India stands firmly with Sri Lanka more than ever before, and I am sure that Sri Lanka will once again demonstrate its great resilience in recovering from this adversity," he said. (ANI)