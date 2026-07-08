External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Kuwait, part of a multi-nation tour. Before this, he visited Bahrain, meeting King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and Qatar, holding talks with PM Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Kuwait on Tuesday and thanked the country's Deputy Foreign Minister Hamad Suleiman Mashaan Al-Mashaan for the warm welcome on his arrival. Sharing a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Thank Deputy Foreign Minister H.E. Hamad Suleiman Mashaan Al-Mashaan for the warm reception on my arrival in Kuwait. Look forward to my engagements." https://x.com/drsjaishankar/status/2074545294226661656

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Jaishankar's Multi-Nation Tour

Jaishankar's visit to Kuwait is part of his multi-nation tour covering Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, the United States and Belgium. Before arriving in Kuwait, Jaishankar visited Bahrain, where he reaffirmed India's commitment to further deepening the longstanding partnership with the Gulf nation.

Engagements in Bahrain

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Jaishankar had an audience with Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa in the presence of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa. He also called on Deputy Prime Minister Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa.

During the meetings, Jaishankar conveyed the greetings of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthening the longstanding and friendly bilateral partnership with Bahrain. He also thanked the Bahraini leadership for ensuring the safety, security and well-being of the Indian community in the country.

The MEA said Jaishankar also held bilateral talks with Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani. The two sides reviewed bilateral ties, discussed ways to expand cooperation across diverse sectors and exchanged views on regional and international developments of mutual interest. Jaishankar also congratulated Bahrain on its election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2026-27 term.

During his Bahrain visit, the External Affairs Minister interacted with members of the Indian community and appreciated their contribution to Bahrain's economic development and their role in strengthening people-to-people ties between the two countries.

Discussions in Qatar

Earlier, Jaishankar concluded his visit to Qatar, where he held extensive bilateral discussions with Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. The talks focused on enhancing cooperation in energy security, trade and strategic investments, while reaffirming the strong people-to-people ties between India and Qatar. (ANI)