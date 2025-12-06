Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticizes the US' 2025 National Security Strategy, which claims President Trump mediated the India-Pakistan conflict. He notes a softer US stance on Pakistan and takes a dig at Modi-Trump ties.

Jairam Ramesh Questions US National Security Strategy

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh on Saturday took a subtle dig at the current state of India-US relations, particularly Prime Minister Narendra Modi's relation with US President Donald Trump, following the release of the US' 2025 National Security Strategy (NSS), which claims Trump's mediation between India and Pakistan following May's escalation following Operation Sindoor, in retaliation to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam which claimed 26 lives.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, the Congress leader stated that the 33-page document, released by the White House on Thursday, reiterates in its introduction--and again on page 8--that Trump "settled eight raging conflicts", including the May escalation between India and Pakistan. He further noted that the shift in the US approach towards Pakistan compared to the 2017 strategy document, which came during Trump's first term, pointed out that the 2025 strategy makes no references to the US's criticism of Pakistan for supporting militants targeting Washington's partners, calling for stronger counterterrorism measures, and urging Islamabad to demonstrate responsible management of its nuclear arsenal. "The 33-page National Security Strategy of the USA has just been released by the White House. In his introduction to the document, President Trump reiterates his claim that he 'settled the raging conflict between India and Pakistan.' The same claim is repeated on page 8. The 2025 National Security Strategy also marks a notable shift in the US approach to Pakistan. It avoids the explicit criticism that defined the 2017 Trump-era strategy document, which openly accused Pakistan of supporting militants targeting U.S. partners, demanded stronger counterterrorism action, and pressed Islamabad to demonstrate responsible management of its nuclear arsenal. The new strategy omits any such references," Ramesh said in his post. He concluded his post with a sarcastic dig at ties between PM Modi and Trump, saying, "Kya se kya hoh gaya bewafa tere dosti mein."

The India-Pakistan conflict refers to the escalation in May following India's Operation Sindoor, a series of precision strikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

US Strategy Hails India as 'Critical Partner'

Meanwhile, the Trump Administration has positioned India as a critical partner in its newly released National Security Strategy, signalling Washington's intent to deepen cooperation with New Delhi across economic, technological and defence sectors. The strategy document, released by the White House, explicitly calls for improved commercial relations with India and encourages New Delhi to "contribute to Indo-Pacific security" through continued cooperation in the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue alongside Australia, Japan and the United States. (ANI)