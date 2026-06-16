The Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) accuses Pakistan's major political parties of complicity in a crackdown on protesters in PoJK. Despite an extended shutdown and curfew, the committee has reiterated its commitment to peaceful resistance.

JAAC Accuses Political Parties of Complicity

The Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) has accused Pakistan's major political parties of being complicit in the ongoing crackdown on protesters in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), while reiterating its commitment to peaceful resistance amid an extended shutdown across the region.

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Taking to social media platform X, JAAC stated, "The sinister move of both criminal factions in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir is that the PML-N refused the solution of 12 seats to spread chaos, and the PPP played a role in declaring the Action Committee 'banned." Both are fully complicit in this murder, coercion, oppression, and tyranny." Despite the escalating tensions, the committee stressed that its movement remains peaceful.

Peaceful Protests Continue Amid Shutdowns

In an earlier post, JAAC said, "The desire for peace is not weakness but the greatest strength of humanity. Our peaceful protests continue across the whole of Kashmir." JAAC also highlighted the continuing sit-ins and strikes in Rawalakot, noting that the city has remained under curfew for nine days, while a shutter-down and wheel-jam strike has entered its eighth day across PoJK.

The committee said peaceful sit-ins continue at multiple locations around Rawalakot, with residents remaining united and determined in support of their demands despite closed markets and deserted streets.

Charter of Demands

Earlier, JAAC had shared its Charter of Demands on the social media platform X, asserting that both the Government of Pakistan and the PoJK administration had previously acknowledged the issues raised by the movement. The committee, however, alleged that political parties were now attempting to sideline these demands and suppress the public movement through coercive measures.

The charter calls for the abolition of privileges enjoyed by the ruling elite, the removal of Assembly seats reserved for Pakistan-based refugees, free healthcare and a uniform education system, the establishment of an international airport, and an end to employment quotas for Pakistan-based refugees in PoJK. (ANI)