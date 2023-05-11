Massive explosion hits centre of Milan, several vehicles on fire

Several cars in Milan were engulfed in fire after the city was rocked by massive explosion. The explosion is believed to have been triggered by a truck which carried oxygen tanks.

Several cars in Milan were engulfed in fire after the city was rocked by massive explosion. A van that was transporting oxygen tanks exploded in the centre of the Italian city of Milan on Thursday, forcing the evacuation of a nursery school and residential apartment buildings.

Witnesses reported a loud explosion at around 11:45 am. Several vehicles could be seen in flames in the center of Milan after an explosion, possibly coming from a van. There were no reports of any deaths.

The fire that had engulfed the cars was soon extinguished, while smoke was seen billowing from the windows of nearby buildings.

According to media reports, a vehicle exploded in via Pier Lombardo on the corner with via Vasari, in the Porta Romana area in Milan, triggering domino explosions that currently involve at least five vehicles, in addition to some mopeds, at least 4.

Further investigation is underway.

