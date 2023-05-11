Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Massive explosion hits centre of Milan, several vehicles on fire

    Several cars in Milan were engulfed in fire after the city was rocked by massive explosion. The explosion is believed to have been triggered by a truck which carried oxygen tanks.

    Italy Massive explosion hits centre of Milan several cars on fire check details gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 11, 2023, 4:14 PM IST

    Several cars in Milan were engulfed in fire after the city was rocked by massive explosion. A van that was transporting oxygen tanks exploded in the centre of the Italian city of Milan on Thursday, forcing the evacuation of a nursery school and residential apartment buildings. 

    Witnesses reported a loud explosion at around 11:45 am. Several vehicles could be seen in flames in the center of Milan after an explosion, possibly coming from a van.  There were no reports of any deaths. 

    The fire that had engulfed the cars was soon extinguished, while smoke was seen billowing from the windows of nearby buildings.

    According to media reports, a vehicle exploded in via Pier Lombardo on the corner with via Vasari, in the Porta Romana area in Milan, triggering domino explosions that currently involve at least five vehicles, in addition to some mopeds, at least 4.

    Further investigation is underway.
     

    Last Updated May 11, 2023, 5:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Why Pakistan finds itself on the brink once again

    Explained: Why Pakistan finds itself on the brink once again

    Pakistan Crisis: 'Political system has shattered; Pakistanis are struggling'

    Pakistan Crisis: 'Political system has shattered; Pakistanis are struggling'

    Russia threatens UK for 'supplying cruise missiles to Ukraine'; vows 'adequate response' AJR

    Russia threatens UK for 'supplying cruise missiles to Ukraine'; vows 'adequate response'

    Who is Sanna Marin Finland Prime minister who announced her divorce gcw

    Who is Sanna Marin, Finland's outgoing Prime Minister who announced her divorce?

    Pakistan unrest: Imran Khan's close aide Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrested; PTI calls it 'abduction' snt

    Pakistan unrest: Imran Khan's close aide Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrested; PTI calls it 'abduction'

    Recent Stories

    'Have not paid ED fine of Rs 25 crore...' Prithviraj Sukumaran rejects claims anr

    'Have not paid ED fine of Rs 25 crore...' Prithviraj Sukumaran rejects claims

    Why Pakistan finds itself on the brink once again

    Explained: Why Pakistan finds itself on the brink once again

    5 features of Google Pixel 7a gcw

    5 features of Google Pixel 7a

    Mothers Day 2023 Personalised photo to experience gift 9 gift ideas to celebrate this special day - gps

    Mother's Day 2023: Personalised photo to experience gift- 9 gift ideas to celebrate this special day

    Officers who obstructed work will face music Arvind Kejriwal after SC verdict gcw

    Officers who 'obstructed' work will face music: Arvind Kejriwal after SC verdict

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon