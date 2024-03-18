Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Israeli spy chief to meet Qatari PM in Doha to discuss Gaza truce and hostage exchange deal

    Israel's negotiating team is set to engage in high-stakes talks in Doha with Qatar, aiming to broker a temporary truce in Gaza and secure the release of hostages held by Hamas. Mossad director David Barnea is leading the Israeli delegation's discussions that hold the potential to reshape the balance in the Middle East.

    As tensions persist in the Middle East, Israel's negotiating team with Mossad chief is set to engage in crucial talks in Doha with Qatar, aiming to broker a temporary truce in Gaza and secure the release of hostages held by Hamas. Led by Mossad director David Barnea, the Israeli delegation received a ‘general mandate’ to conduct negotiations through Qatari and Egyptian mediators.

    The talks come after the Israeli security cabinet approved the dispatch of the delegation, signaling a willingness to explore diplomatic solutions to the ongoing conflict. However, key decisions regarding the negotiations will still require approval from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

    One of the central issues on the negotiating table is the exchange of Palestinian prisoners for Israeli hostages, along with discussions on humanitarian aid to Gaza. These talks mark the first direct engagement between Israeli officials and Hamas leaders since the start of Ramadan, highlighting the urgency and complexity of the situation.

    Hamas has insisted on a permanent ceasefire, a demand Israel has rejected, emphasizing its commitment to dismantling Hamas’ infrastructure. The looming threat of a military offensive in Rafah, Hamas' stronghold in Gaza, further details the delicate balance in these negotiations.

    The proposed temporary truce aims to bring relief to the ongoing conflict that intensified following Hamas's attacks in southern Israel. With the potential for a significant shift in diplomatic dynamics, the outcome of these talks in Doha holds significance for regional stability and balance.

    In navigating these negotiations, both Israel and Hamas face pressures and expectations from their respective constituencies. The coming days will reveal the extent of progress and the potential for a breakthrough in this longstanding conflict.

