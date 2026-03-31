Israel’s parliament has approved a law allowing the death penalty for Palestinians convicted of deadly attacks. The move has sparked legal challenges, political debate, and strong international criticism.

Israel’s parliament has approved a new law that allows the death penalty for Palestinians convicted of carrying out deadly attacks against Israelis. The measure was passed on Monday with 62 votes in favour and 48 against. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu supported the proposal, which was led by far-right minister Itamar Ben Gvir.

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The legislation sets execution as the standard punishment for such cases, though judges may choose to reduce it to life imprisonment under specific circumstances. It also specifies that hanging will be the method of execution, to be carried out within 90 days, with a potential delay of up to 180 days.

Court System

Under the new law, Palestinians in the occupied West Bank - who were captured by Israel during the Six-Day War - are tried in military courts, where the death sentence would typically be applied. On the other hand, Israeli citizens, including Palestinian residents of eastern Jerusalem, are tried in civilian courts.

In these courts, the death penalty or life sentence would be applied if someone is found guilty of killing with the intent to harm Israel or end its existence. Critics argue that this creates unequal legal standards, depending on who is being tried.

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Legal Challenge

Shortly after the bill was passed, the Association for Civil Rights in Israel filed a petition with the Supreme Court to overturn the law. The group claimed that the law establishes two separate legal systems that effectively target Palestinians.

Legal experts from the organisation noted that the law could violate Israel’s Basic Laws, which are meant to prevent discrimination. They also warned that the language used in civilian courts might exclude Jewish offenders, raising concerns about fairness.

Political Reaction

Opposition figures strongly criticized the move. Lawmaker Ram Ben Barak, a former intelligence official, questioned the idea of having different laws for Palestinians and others, warning that it could harm Israel’s values.

Supporters, however, defended the law. Limor Son Har-Melech, who survived a past attack in which her husband was killed, argued that stricter punishment was needed to break the cycle of violence and prevent future attacks.

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Global Response

The Palestinian Authority condemned the decision, stating that Israel has no legal authority over Palestinian land and accused it of trying to justify unlawful killings.

International concern has also increased. Countries such as the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Italy have warned that the law could undermine democratic principles. Meanwhile, Amnesty International had previously urged lawmakers to reject the proposal, citing fears of discriminatory use.

Although the death penalty exists in Israeli law, it has been used very rarely. The last execution took place in 1962, when Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann was put to death.

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