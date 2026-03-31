As US-Iran tensions peak, Donald Trump shared an explosion video on Truth Social. The White House confirmed more US troops are being deployed to West Asia, giving the President 'maximum optionality' while not ruling out ground operations.

US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) shared a video of an explosion on his social media platform Truth Social without providing any context. The posted video of the explosion comes amid the ongoing conflict, when the tensions between the US and Iran are at an all-time high and when deployment of additional US troops in West Asia had been confirmed.

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White House on 'Maximum Optionality' and Troop Deployment

Earlier, the White House on Monday (local time) said the deployment of additional US troops in West Asia provides President Donald Trump with "maximum optionality" in the ongoing conflict in the region, despite ongoing negotiations with Tehran to end the conflict.

Addressing a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, when asked about the deployment of additional US Troops in the region, said that they are part of efforts to maintain strategic flexibility as the war rages on in the region, with diplomatic channels working in the background to strike a deal to end it. "The president is focused on achieving the objectives of Operation Epic Fury with respect to forces that are on the ground in the Middle East. It's the job of the Pentagon to create maximum optionality for the commander-in-chief," Leavitt said.

The Press Secretary further stated that while the US President has been asked about potential ground operations, he has declined to rule them out. "The president has been asked about boots on the ground or alleged ground operations various times. He's obviously declined to rule them out. It's the Pentagon's job to provide maximum optionality to the president; it does not mean he's made a decision, nor would he ever notify the media of such a decision so as not to tip off our enemy," she added. This comes after reports that the Pentagon is preparing plans for the possibility of extended ground operations in Iran for several weeks, as per The Washington Post. According to The Post, citing US officials familiar with the development, the preparations are aimed at supporting a more sustained military phase if Trump decides to intensify the conflict.

Trump Claims Major Military Successes Against Iran

Earlier on Sunday (local time), US President Donald Trump said it's a "big day" for Iran, stating that the US military has destroyed many key targets in the country. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that the US military had destroyed many sought-after targets in Iran. He said, "Big day in Iran. Many long-sought-after targets have been taken out and destroyed by our GREAT MILITARY, the finest and most lethal in the World. God bless you all! President DJT."

When being gaggled with the press on Air Force One en route to Joint Base Andrews, Trump said that Iran's entire Navy and Air Force have been knocked out, and most of their missiles are gone. Trump also hinted at regime change in Iran, saying the current leadership is "very reasonable" and a "new group of people@.

Iran Accuses US of Plotting Invasion, Vows Retaliation

Meanwhile, Speaker of Iran's Parliament, MB Ghalibaf, accused the US of "secretly plotting a ground invasion" and assured that Tehran is prepared for it. He also warned the Gulf countries, which are allowing the US to launch an attack from their soil, vowing to "punish" the regional partners. "The enemy sends messages of friendship openly, while secretly plotting a ground invasion. We are waiting for their arrival; we will set them ablaze and punish their regional partners forever." Ghalibaf said. (ANI)