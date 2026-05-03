The Israeli military struck dozens of Hezbollah-linked sites in southern Lebanon, dismantling militant infrastructure. Separately, IDF troops eliminated three militants in the southern Gaza Strip amid rising tensions and warnings about the ceasefire.

The Israeli military said it carried out a series of strikes against targets in southern Lebanon on Saturday. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said its forces struck multiple sites linked to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon over the past day, targeting what it described as 'militant infrastructure' used to plan and support attacks.

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"Over the past day (Saturday), the IDF struck numerous terrorist infrastructure sites and eliminated terrorists operating adjacent to IDF soldiers in southern Lebanon," the military said. It added that around 70 military structures and approximately 50 Hezbollah-linked infrastructure sites were dismantled across several areas.

According to the IDF, the targets included command centres, weapons storage facilities, military buildings, and other sites allegedly used to advance attacks against Israeli forces.

"The IDF will continue to operate against threats directed at Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers, in accordance with directives from the political echelon," the statement said.

Incidents in Southern Gaza Strip

In a separate development, the IDF reported incidents in the southern Gaza Strip, saying troops identified four militants who crossed the "Yellow Line" and approached Israeli positions. "In several incidents earlier today (Saturday), IDF troops operating in the southern Gaza Strip identified four terrorists who crossed the Yellow Line and approached the troops, posing an immediate threat to them," the military said.

It added, "Following the identification, the troops fired toward the terrorists in order to remove the threat. Three terrorists were eliminated, and an additional hit was identified."

The IDF said its Southern Command forces remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue operations to counter immediate threats.

Hardening Political Stances on Ceasefire

These developments occur amid a hardening of positions by Hezbollah leadership. Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem on April 27, reiterated the group's refusal to engage in direct negotiations with Israel, stressing continued resistance against Israeli "aggression", as reported by Al Jazeera.

Qassem stated that direct talks remain "out of the question" and underscored the group's military stance, asserting, "We will not give up weapons, and the defence and the field have proven our readiness for confrontation." According to Al Jazeera, the Hezbollah chief also criticised the Lebanese government's diplomatic approach. "The authorities rushed to make an unnecessary and gratuitous concession, and we categorically refuse direct negotiations. The authorities must stop direct negotiations and pursue a path of indirect negotiations," he added.

Netanyahu Warns Hezbollah

The fragility of the current security framework was further highlighted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who asserted on April 26 that the ceasefire arrangement in Lebanon is being undermined by Hezbollah. Netanyahu warned that Israel would respond with force to ensure security along the northern border, stating that despite perceptions to the contrary, the IDF remains actively engaged.

"Regarding Lebanon, one might get the impression that the IDF is not active there. It is active, and it is acting with force. It must be understood that Hezbollah's violations are essentially disintegrating the ceasefire," the Prime Minister said. The Israeli leader emphasised that the primary obligation remains the protection of citizens and soldiers, particularly in the northern region. He noted that Israeli forces are operating under rules agreed with the United States and within coordination frameworks involving Lebanon.

This surge in military activity and rhetoric follows an announcement on April 23 by US President Donald Trump regarding a three-week extension of the ceasefire. The US administration had indicated it would work with Lebanon to bolster its ability to protect itself from Hezbollah influence. (ANI)