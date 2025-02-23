Israeli hostage kisses forehead of Hamas militants during exchange ceremony (WATCH)

Omer Shem Tov, a hostage held by Hamas for 505 days, was released in a ceremony, which saw him kissing the head of militants alongside him.

Published: Feb 23, 2025, 11:36 AM IST

A recent hostage exchange between Hamas and Israeli authorities has sparked debate, with many criticizing the public ceremonies that accompanied the handover. The events, which included staged photo opportunities, drew condemnation from Israeli officials, the United Nations, and the Red Cross.

Now, the center of the debate is Omer Shem Tov, one of the six Israeli hostages released by Hamas. During the handover ceremony, Shem Tov surprised onlookers by kissing two masked militants on the forehead and blowing kisses to the crowd.

Shem Tov's family, who had endured 505 days of uncertainty and fear, were relieved and overjoyed to see him return home. His father, Malki Shem Tov, described his son's broad smile during the handover as "typical" of his character. Shem Tov's grandmother, Sara, noted that his ability to connect with others, even his captors, was quintessentially him.

 "That's Omer... He's just that kind of kid... He gets on with everyone. Even Hamas... They love him even there," she said.

The family acknowledged that while their personal ordeal had ended, the broader mission to secure the release of all hostages would continue. Shem Tov's sister, Dana, expressed her overwhelming joy at his return, saying it was the "happiest day of my life."

Meanwhile, Israel, the UN and the Red Cross have spoken against such displays calling them 'inhumane' and failing to maintain the hostages' dignity.

