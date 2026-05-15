PM Modi's UAE visit resulted in seven major pacts aimed at boosting bilateral ties. The agreements focus on energy security, a Strategic Defence Partnership, advanced technology, and a significant USD 5 billion investment from the UAE.

Elevating the strategic trajectory of West Asian diplomacy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that a fresh battery of accords signed with the United Arab Emirates would inject "further vigour" into bilateral relations. The statement followed the exchange of seven landmark pacts covering energy, defence and advanced technology during PM Modi's high-profile stopover in the Gulf state.

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Reflecting on the visit via social media platform X, PM Modi characterised the discussions as yielding "substantive" results aimed at fortifying the deepening India-UAE bond. Substantive outcomes, which will add vigour to the India-UAE friendship. https://t.co/e3RAsm1tw6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 15, 2026 "Substantive outcomes, which will add vigour to the India-UAE friendship," the Prime Minister noted, highlighting the momentum gained across critical sectors.

Energy Security and Strategic Reserves

A cornerstone of the visit was a strategic alliance between Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Limited. This partnership is designed to bolster India's energy resilience and broaden its strategic reserves, while simultaneously opening doors for joint ventures in LPG and LNG infrastructure.

To further secure India's energy requirements against global market fluctuations, both nations formalised a long-term agreement for the supply of liquefied petroleum gas.

Defence and Maritime Cooperation

In the realm of security, the two countries established a framework for a Strategic Defence Partnership. This wide-ranging cooperation focuses on defence production, military drills and maritime safety, alongside cyber defence and secure communication networks.

Maritime infrastructure also received a significant boost with a proposed ship repair and manufacturing cluster at Vadinar, Gujarat. Aligned with the Make in India initiative, the project is complemented by a separate arrangement for skill development, intended to transform the Indian maritime workforce into a global powerhouse for shipbuilding expertise.

Technology and Economic Partnership

The technology frontier saw a major breakthrough as the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing joined forces with UAE's G42 to develop an eight Exaflop supercomputer cluster.

Furthermore, the economic pillar of the relationship was reinforced by the UAE's commitment to invest USD 5 billion into Indian infrastructure and financial bodies, cementing a robust financial partnership between the two allies. (ANI)