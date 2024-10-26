Israel strikes Iranian military targets: IDF sends 'will pay price' warning; Tehran claims 'limited damage'

Hours after Israel conducted 'precision strikes' against multiple military targets within Iran, IDF Spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari confirmed that the objectives of the strikes were successfully achieved.

Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Oct 26, 2024, 10:41 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 26, 2024, 10:41 AM IST

Hours after Israel conducted 'precision strikes' against multiple military targets within Iran, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari confirmed that the objectives of the strikes, which targeted missile manufacturing facilities and air defense systems, were successfully achieved.

Saturday's strike was in response to a series of Iranian ballistic missile attacks on Israel, including a major assault following the October 7 2023 massacre, as well as attacks by Iran's regional proxies in recent weeks.

Hagari also warned that Israel would not hesitate to strike again if further provoked, highlighting that the military had a "wide bank of targets" from which to select.

"The reprisal strike was completed, and its objectives were achieved. Now, Israel has wider freedom of action also in Iran. Iran struck Israel twice… and has paid the price for that," Hagari said.

"We are focused on the goals of the war in Gaza and Lebanon. It is Iran that continues to push for a wide regional escalation. We will know how to select additional targets [from the bank], and strike them if required. This is a clear message, whoever threatens Israel, will pay a heavy price," he added.

United States backs Israel's retaliation

In Washington, a senior official of the Joe Biden administration supported Israel's right to retaliate, describing the strike as 'targeted and proportional'. While not directly involved in the strikes, the US reportedly coordinated closely with the IDF in recent weeks and encouraged a measured response to deter further aggression without adding more fuel to the ongoing regional escalation.

During a recent call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Joe Biden reiterated that Israel should aim for deterrence while avoiding escalation risks. The US has since bolstered Israel's defense, deploying THAAD missile batteries to enhance Israel’s capabilities in the event of an Iranian counterstrike.

Iran says 'limited damage' after Israeli strikes

In the wake of Israel's 'precision strikes', Iranian officials acknowledged the IDF's attack on several military locations in Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam provinces, but claimed that their air defenses countered the attack, resulting in “limited damage.”

Iranian media reported that some military bases near Tehran were targeted, causing explosions in parts of the capital. Despite the attack, Tehran’s two major airports remained operational.

Earlier today, the IDF emphasized that the strikes were conducted within Israel’s "right and duty to respond" to Iranian aggression. "Our defensive and offensive capabilities are fully mobilized,” an IDF spokesperson said. "We will do whatever necessary to defend the State of Israel and its people.”

