Israel shares footage of drone strike killing Hezbollah operatives responsible for IDF soldier's death (WATCH)

    The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced that several Hezbollah operatives responsible for the death of a paratrooper officer last week in southern Lebanon were eliminated in a targeted airstrike.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 9, 2024, 2:41 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 9, 2024, 2:41 PM IST

    The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced that several Hezbollah operatives responsible for the death of a paratrooper officer last week in southern Lebanon were eliminated in a targeted airstrike. The military released footage of the incident but did not disclose the specific timing of the strike.

    Captain Ben Zion Falah, a 21-year-old officer from the 202nd Battalion of the Paratroopers Brigade, was killed on October 2 during an exchange of fire with Hezbollah gunmen in a village in southern Lebanon. His death marked a significant loss for the IDF and highlighted the ongoing dangers faced by its personnel in the region.

    The IDF reported that the paratroopers utilized a small drone to identify the Hezbollah operatives, which allowed them to direct the Israeli Air Force to carry out the airstrike against the militants. Additionally, the IDF confirmed that another operative was killed during a firefight in a nearby building.

    In conjunction with these military actions, the paratroopers have made significant discoveries in their operational area, locating hundreds of weapons, including a cache found in a 7-meter-deep bunker concealed within a village. These findings underscore the extent of Hezbollah's military infrastructure embedded in civilian areas, complicating the operational landscape for the IDF.

    As operations continue, the situation in southern Lebanon remains tense. The IDF paratroopers are expected to maintain their presence in the area as they seek to neutralize threats from Hezbollah and secure the safety of Israel’s northern borders. The military's use of advanced technology, including drones, has proven vital in identifying and targeting enemy forces, contributing to ongoing efforts to dismantle terrorist networks operating within civilian populations.

